Several Arkansas in-state commits going deep into high-school playoffs

Arkansas football’s Class of 2022 includes 10 players from inside the state borders. Of those 10, five of played in their respective high-school playoff games over Thanksgiving weekend.

Two schools, Clarendon and Fayetteville, have two Hogs commits each. Clarendon, one of the top teams in Class 2A has both wide receiver Quincy McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney. Courtney was lost for the season in September with a torn ACL. McAdoo, however, helped Clarendon book its spot in the in the 2A semifinals against Fordyce with two touchdowns against East Poinsett County.

Fayetteville, with wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who is the top recruit in the state and recently flipped from Oregon, will play for the Class 7A state championship against Bryant on December 4 after knocking off Conway on Friday. Sategna caught eight passes for 136 yards in the win. The Purple Dogs, who are undefeated this year, also have Arkansas commit Mani Powell, a three-star linebacker, but Powell was lost for the season in October.

In Class 6A, Greenwood picked up a measure of revenge against Arkansas running back commit James Jointer and Parkview. Jointner ran for 250 yards when the teams first met in the regular season, a Parkview win. But Greenwood will play for the state title after a 45-35 win Friday.

Shiloh Christian and Arkansas commit Kaden Henley ran roughshod over Rivercrest, 41-7, in the 4A semifinals. Henley, a linebacker, had played his future Arkansas teammate Shamar Easter and Ashdown last week in the quarterfinals. Next up, Shiloh Christian will play Arkadelphia for a spot in the title game.