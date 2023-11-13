Several area schools alive in OHSAA football regional finals; Matchups, sites announced

Several area high schools remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs and will play Friday night in the regional finals.

The matchups and sites were announced Sunday by OHSAA.

The games will take place across the state at 7 p.m. Friday night.

The matchups featuring area high schools are listed below:

Division I, Region 2

Springfield vs Dublin Coffman (Hilliard Darby High School)

Division III, Region 11

Bellefontaine vs Bishop Watterson (Marian High School)

Division III, Region 12

Celina vs Badin (Trotwood Madison High School)

Division IV, Region 16

Wyoming vs Archbishop Alter (Monroe High School)

Division V, Region 18

Coldwater vs Liberty Center (Lima Spartan Stadium)

Division V, Region 20

Waynesville vs Valley View (Springboro High School)

Division VI, Region 24

Anna vs Versailles (Sidney High School)

Division VII, Region 28

Ansonia vs Marion Local (Piqua High School)

The regional champions will advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 24. OHSAA will announce later this week how they will be paired.

The state championship games are Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays on this website.

For more information on tickets to the state championships, click here.