Several area high schools to play for OHSAA football championship this weekend

Several area high schools are playing for a state football championship in Canton this weekend.

Versailles, Springfield, Marion Local, and Archbishop Alter High Schools will each look to be 2023 state football champions.

Versailles High students held a parade inside the school Thursday leading up to today’s game. Students have been excused from school today so they can attend the game.

Alter also held a parade in the school’s parking lot in Kettering on Thursday to get students excited about the game.

News Center 7 was in Springfield Thursday as students, parents, and fans lined up to send the Wildcat football team to Canton.

Here is the schedule:

Friday

Division VI- Versailles vs Kirtland, 10:30 a.m. Division I- Springfield vs St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Division VII- Marion Local vs Dalton, 10:30 a.m. Division IV- Archbishop Alter vs Glenville, 7:30 p.m.



The games will be played at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.