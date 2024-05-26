Several area athletes win state titles

May 25—CHARLESTON — Tuscola's runner-up finish at the Class 1A boys' state track championship Saturday at O'Brien Field was fueled by multiple individual titles. The Warriors, as expected, dominated in the distance events.

Will Foltz and Jackson Barrett finished 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run Saturday. Foltz posted a winning time of 9 minutes, 18.86 seconds, while Barrett was close behind in 9:25.21 for second. Tuscola also got a win from Josiah Hortin in the 800-meter run in 1:51.98, with Foltz in eighth with a time of 1:57.59.

Hortin and Barrett also had strong finishes in the 1,600-meter run. Hortin placed fourth in 4:20.19, while Barrett was on his teammate's heels in fifth with a time of 4:20.28.

Colfax/Ridgeview's Dominic Martin became a double state champion Saturday in Class 1A with wins in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles with winning times of 14.41 seconds and 38.37 seconds, respectively. Monticello's Demarion Foreman also threw 193 feet, 11 inches to win the Class 2A discus Saturday.