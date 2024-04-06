Several analysts predict Texas to college football’s final four

The final four of college basketball begins over the weekend. The Longhorns have made it to three final fours in their basketball history.

The football program is looking to go to back-to-back final fours after reaching the College Football Playoff in 2023. CBS Sports released its predictions for which teams will be the last four standing. Several picked Texas.

Six analysts were polled on which teams would make the playoff semifinal. Four picked Texas to advance as far.

Chip Patterson views the Longhorns and Oregon Ducks as teams who could build momentum despite losing their conferences to Georgia and Ohio State.

“I think the likes of Texas or Oregon could be coming off victories in front of their home crowd and primed to take aim at a quarterfinal opponent who hasn’t played since the conference championship game.”

Shehan Jeyarajah had the same four as Patterson: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon. He noted that a potential matchup between Texas and a Big 12 or ACC champion could favor the Longhorns.

“Texas and Georgia are also poised to battle at the top of the SEC and the loser of the conference title game is well-positioned to defeat the Big 12 or ACC champion.”

Will Backus based his Texas prediction off the “eye test.”

“Multiple teams could occupy the fourth spot, but this far out from the actual season, it boils down to the eye test. Texas passes with flying colors, given that quarterback Quinn Ewers returns and the Longhorns strategically plugged any holes on the roster with high-impact transfer additions.”

Given the quality of players that Texas lost to the upcoming NFL draft, head coach Steve Sarkisian and company have done well to build the team’s roster through the transfer portal and development. That the team is viewed as a contender to make it back speaks to the job Texas has done replacing those players.

Texas will look to further prove it has the roster to contend when it takes the field on April 20 for its spring game.

