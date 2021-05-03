Several 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster.

Other players on the team are alive, too.

Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of those.

Shanahan, of course, tried to answer a question about whether Garoppolo would have a place on the roster after the draft. The 49ers used the third overall choice on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, the heir apparent to Garoppolo.

Shanahan later admitted he “totally bombed” his answer.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So, that goes for all of us,” Shanahan said Monday.

His cute answer elicited a hilarious response for many of his players, and Shanahan isn’t likely to live it down — pun intended — anytime soon.

Several 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

