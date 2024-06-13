Several 2025 Aggie commits are currently visiting Texas A&M

While landing commitments is certainly an exciting moment for Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, he and his veteran staff know that for those commitments to last through the signing period, return visits to campus to solidify these player-coach relationships are absolutely paramount.

So far, the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class is 13 commitments deep, including five offensive line commitments. This is mostly due to new O-line coach Adam Cushing's stellar job this offseason after a successful spring practice period. This week, heading into the weekend, several Aggie commits in the 2025 cycle have made their way to College Station for official visits.

Sticking with A&M's future offensive line, 2024 four-star OL Tyler Thomas, who committed late last month, will join three-star OL Joshua Moses, the first commit in the programs' 2025 recruiting class, for official visits. 2025 four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink is also headed to Aggieland for his first OV.

According to 247Sports, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is ranked 11th in the country as the fifth-highest-ranked SEC program.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Several 2025 Aggie commits are currently visiting Texas A&M