Several 2024 Texas A&M Football commits rise in On3’s newest player rankings

On Monday afternoon, several members of Texas A&M’s Top 10-ranked 2024 recruiting class received significant boosts in On3’s On300 player rankings, while the Aggies’ Team rankings also rose from 9th to 7th, as just two weeks remain before the recruiting dead period ends on Tuesday, July 25.

New Jersey quarterback Miles O’Neill, who committed to the program on June 14, catapulted from being unranked in the Top 300 to his current position at 58th in the country, the most significant rise of any previously unranked prospect in the 2024 cycle, while receiving a four-star designation as well. O’Neill skyrocketing the recruiting ranks is no surprise; his live arm and sneaky duel-threat ability are hard to ignore in a quarterback-rich class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman committed to the Maroon and White excitingly on Tuesday, July 4, and ever since that day, his recruiting profile has garnered attention. Rising seven spots from 13th to 6th in the rankings, while it’s hard to imagine him not making his way within the Top 5 by the end of his senior season at Phenix City High School, he is poised to be his most productive yet.

Other 2024 Aggie commits to saw an increase in their rankings include four-star OT Weston Davis (20th from 102nd), four-star IOL Coen Enchols (222nd from 375th), and four-star Tight end Eric Karner (288th from 375th), and now four-star Edge Gabriel Reliford’s meteoric rise from 441st to 121st.

Biggest risers in the updated On300 rankings‼️ Read: https://t.co/GqNu3TaB0a pic.twitter.com/hkMiiIKZE0 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 10, 2023

Interestingly, multiple commits saw significant dips in the rankings, including four-star DE Dealyn Evans (67th to 138th), four-star S Jordan Pride (128th to 168th), and most surprisingly, dynamic four-star WR Drelon Millers’ drop from 82nd to 175th. Well, when it comes to rankings by any outlet, they should always be taken with a grain of salt, but as things stand, Jimbo Fisher and his staff are very close to landing a top 5 2024 recruiting class when it’s all said and done.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 54 Mark Nabou

Watch: Players and Coaches give final farewell to Coach Terry Price

Texas A&M announces three player representatives for SEC Media Days 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire