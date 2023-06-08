Several 2024 QB draft prospects will be in the latest Manning Passing Academy

The annual Manning Passing Academy featured a who’s-who of quarterbacks at the high school level. However, the famous quarterback grooming school uses college QBs as counselors, and it’s a prime chance for those collegians to impress an improved their potential NFL draft stock.

Several likely 2024 NFL draft prospects will serve as counselors for the 2023 Manning Passing Academy, which will take place from June 22-25 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Among the names of the 45 current college QBs that draft enthusiasts should know for the 2024 draft:

The alumni list of Manning Passing Academy counselors as collegians reads like an All-Pro list. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott are among many notable alums who used the Manning experience to help their NFL fates.

Related

3 takeaways from TD Wire's new 2024 NFL mock draft

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire