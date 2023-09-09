Seventy-First football stays perfect with shutout at Hoke, more from Week 4

Seventy-First wrapped up the nonconference portion of its 2023 football schedule with a 38-0 win at Hoke County on Friday, rolling up the momentum on a 3-0 start with a showdown at South View looming in Week 4.

Junior quarterback Deandre Nance scored on a 90-yard run right after halftime for one of his two rushing touchdowns as he piled up 155 yards on the ground.

Nance also threw a TD pass to Jytavius Whitted, and Donovan Frederick set the tone with a 27-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and then a 35-yard run to the end zone on the next play.

IT'S ALL HERE: High school football in Fayetteville: Complete coverage from the 2023 season

SCOREBOARD: Live updates, scores from NCHSAA football Week 4 games involving Fayetteville-area teams

Seventy-First built on the early advantage with Nance running for an 18-yard score in the second quarter. Devlin Coleman kicked a 35-yard field goal and freshman Shon Pone scored on a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' defense held Hoke to just 44 yards from scrimmage in the first half, with Malek Thomas notching eight tackles, including three sacks, according to reports from the Mid South Sports Network broadcast.

Scotland 40, Jack Britt 35

The Bucs went to Laurinburg and put up one heck of a fight against the Fighting Scots and former Britt coach Richard Bailey.

The teams had matched scores until Scotland (3-0) took a 14-point lead at 27-13 in the third quarter. Britt (0-3) got well into Scots territory on the kickoff return and quarterback Jackson Powell punched into the end zone from two yards out, according to reports from Brandon Hodge of The Laurinburg Exchange.

After a botched punt set up the Bucs with good field position again, Powell passed to sophomore Javonte Brooks for a 22-yard score to tie the game.

Facing fourth-and-goal, Scotland scored again. But Brooks got another one for Britt, this time on a 54-yard catch. Darcy Davis Jr. got on the receiving end of a conversion pass and Britt took a 35-34 lead with less than nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Scotland's Zay Jones, who ranks in the top five in the state in rushing yards, scored on a short run on the ensuing drive but the Scots' conversion attempt failed, leaving Britt behind 40-35 with five-and-a-half minutes left.

Aiming for the end zone, Powell's third-down pass was intercepted to end the Bucs' drive and seal the win for Scotland.

Britt hosts Douglas Byrd next week.

Other scores

Charlotte Myers Park 47, Richmond Senior 14

Southern Lee 38, Fairmont 12

Randleman 47, Union Pines 6

Clinton 47, Whiteville 14

Warsaw Kenan 42, East Bladen 14

Midway 32, Lakewood 26

Hobbton 64, Spring Creek 14

St. Pauls 14, West Columbus 12

West Bladen 47, East Columbus 14

Lee County 34, Panther Creek 16

Pinecrest 35, New Hanover 3

Red Springs at Lumberton, canceled

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Seventy-First football beats Hoke Scotland beats Jack Britt