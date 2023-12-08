Can Seventy-First, Clinton football win state titles? Follow championship scores here

Championship weekend has arrived for NCHSAA football, with eight teams vying for four state titles in games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium and UNC's Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Seventy-First opens play Friday (7 p.m., NFHS Network) against Hickory as the Falcons try for the fourth state championship in program history, looking to add to banners from 1984, 1986 and 2008.

Both teams are 15-0, with the Falcons carrying a perfect regular-season record into playoffs the last three years. The Red Tornadoes are playing in their first state title game since 1996.

2023 NCHSAA football championships

1A: Tarboro (13-0) vs. Mount Airy (15-0), Saturday, noon, Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

2A: Clinton (15-0) vs. Reidsville (14-1), Saturday, 3 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

3A: Seventy-First (15-0) vs. Hickory (15-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

4A: Hoggard (14-1) vs. Weddington (13-2), Saturday, 7 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Follow along here for live score updates from all NCHSAA championship games.

NCHSAA football championship scores

