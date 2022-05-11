The Vikings have their rookie minicamp this weekend and they have started the process of signing this year’s draftees.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team has come to agreement on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Nick Muse. The tight end is the first of their 10 draft picks to get to that point.

Muse played 31 games at South Carolina after transferring from William & Mary. He caught 67 passes for 805 yards and three touchdowns while with the Gamecocks.

The Vikings have Irv Smith returning from injury at the top of a tight end depth chart that also includes Muse, Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, and Zach Davidson.

Seventh-rounder Nick Muse agrees to deal with Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk