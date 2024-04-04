Seventh-inning rally lifts Cardinals to home opener comeback over Marlins

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals rallied for five runs in the seventh inning, including a go-ahead double from Nolan Gorman, to defeat the Miami Marlins 8-5 in their home opener.

Trailing 5-3 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals went ahead with quite a sequence of big hits…

Iván Herrera cuts the Cardinals deficit to one with a ground-ball, one-run single.

Nolan Gorman smokes a go-ahead double to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead.

Alec Burleson singled to score Gorman, extending the lead to 7-5.

Masyn Winn delivered an oppositie-field triple to score Burleson and push the lead to 8-5.

“It was great when it all comes together like that,” said Winn. “Everybody can’t wait to hit. It’s like a race to the bat rack.”

Herrera opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run, the first of his career after making his MLB debut in 2022. He got the start at catcher in place of Willson Contreras, out after being hit by a pitch Wednesday in San Diego.

“He’s grown a lot to be able to handle everything he handled today,” said manager Oli Marmol on Herrera. “He’s got a swing, he’s got a passion for hitting, but he’s doing a great job of figuring out what he has to do defensively to get pitchers [through the game].”

The left-handed Gorman followed with a key hit in a tough situation off a fellow lefty Andrew Nardi.

“I was sitting heater. I got a slider that was a good pitch to the hit. So I took my chance and was lucky enough to put it in a good place,” said Gorman.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, after a tough roadtrip to open the year, string together three hits in his final three at-bats, including a key single in the seventh to spark a five-run rally.

“I was gonna make adjustments after my first two at bats. It was needed. It’s been frustrating as of late. I just want to come through for the guys and help them out. And I was happy to come through today. That’s all I want to do,” said Arenado.

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn went 4.2 innings, allowing four runs that scored on three home runs allowed. He ended up with a no-decision. Lynn allowed two home runs to Marlins third baseman and St. Louis native Jake Burger.

Giovanny Gallegos earned the win in relief. Ryan Helsley picked up a save. The Cardinals announced a home opener attendance of 47,273.

Superutility man Brendan Donovan was also held out of Saturday’s lineup after a hit-by-pitch. Prior to the game, the Cardinals also placed veteran infielder Matt Carpenter on the injured list with an oblique strain.

The Cardinals improve to 4-4. The Marlins fall to 0-8. Next game in this series is Saturday afternoon with a 1:15 p.m. CT start.

