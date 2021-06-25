Seventh inning boost gives Post 14 win Thursday

Jun. 25—The Jamestown Post 14 Legion baseball team chose as good a time as any to buckle down at the plate.

The Eagles knocked in six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 10-2 victory over the Gillette Riders on Thursday in the opening round of the 36th Annual Hdlacky Legion Baseball Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. Post 14 took on Excelsior #1 today and will take on Williston Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Final scores were unavailable.

The Eagles got things started in the top of the first scoring on a stolen base, but the Riders tied it up as soon as they got the chance with an RBI single from Jason Fink. Payton Hochhalter's groundout in the fourth made it 2-1 Eagles.

The Riders were able to keep pace with the Eagles through the fifth, with Brody Richardson doubling on a 3-1 count. The score stood at 3-2 headed into the top of the sixth.

Michael Mahoney drove in Conner Hoyt with a single to centerfield to make it 4-2 Eagles. The momentum couldn't be stopped and the Riders quickly found themselves down 10-2. Isaac Mimong, Brooks Roaldson, Conner Hoyt, Payton Hochhalter and Gage Orr all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the final frame.

Mason Lunzman went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Eagles.

Lunzman was largely responsible for making short work of the Riders' bats in the seventh. Rider leadoff batter Joey Sturdevant flew out to the centerfielder for out No. 1.

On the next play, Lunzman was moved to the mound where he delivered a three-pitch strikeout for the second out. Lunzman took over for starting pitcher Jacoby Nold. Nold tossed 6 1/3 innings surrendering just two runs on five hits. The senior fireballer struck out six at the plate.

Nold secured the last out of the game, easily securing a groundout at shortstop. The win was the Eagles' ninth-consecutive victory.

Jamestown Post 14 10, Gillette Riders 2

POST 14 100 111 6 — 10 5 2

GIL 100 010 0 — 2 5 1

POST 14 — Nold, Lunzman (7); GIL — Matt Newlin, Cory Schilling (5), Dalton Martin (6). W — Nold; L — Newlin.

Highlights

POST 14 — Nold (6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K); Isaac Mimong 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Gage Orr 1-3, 2 RBI; Michael Mahoney 1-4, RBI; Lunzman 2-5.

GIL — Kaden Race 1-3, 3B; Brody Richardson 1-4, 2B, RBI; Jason Fink 1-4; Joey Sturdevant 1-4.