Seventh annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K

Jun. 19—MITCHELL — The seventh annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser two-person scramble golf tournament took place on Sunday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The one-day event had three flights, with Cory Marek and Caleb Johnson winning the championship flight with a final score of 61, finishing two strokes ahead of the second-place team of Scott Larson and Macon Larson (63). Spencer Ball and Larry Ball finished in third with a score of 64.

The first flight was won by the team of Gary Ellingson and Nick Brink, shooting a final score of 69 along with Cory Wegehaupt and Brandon Wegehaupt, but won on a tiebreaker. Gary Schoenfelder and Paul Schelske came in third with a 71.

Bob Polly and Dan Moller won second flight honors over Cody Konrad and Eli Konrad by a tiebreaker, as both teams shot rounds of 78. Julie VanGorp and Deb Eilts were third with a score of 80.

The fundraiser, which raised $14,000 last year, raised $14,000 again this year, with proceeds going to the Midwest Honor Flight and the shelter project bathrooms at the Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery, as well as a new columbarium in the Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery and adding a Space Force flag to the entrance.