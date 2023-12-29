Seven Wisconsin Badgers earn academic All-District honors

While there have been many changes for Wisconsin football over the past year and change, one thing that has stayed constant is a commitment for the Badgers in the classroom. Seven Wisconsin players earned CSC Academic All-District honors this season, headlined by some defensive standouts and team leaders on and off the field.

Marty Strey, Maema Njongmeta, Hunter Wohler, James Thompson, Quincy Burroughs, Gavin Meyers, and Haakon Anderson were all named the All-District squad for their performance in the classroom this season. Here is a look at each of the Badger winners as announced by Wisconsin football last week:

7️⃣ of our guys were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team 🙌🤓#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mWd5JSoynE — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 22, 2023

