Seven wings the Warriors could target with arrival of NBA trade season

Though coach Steve Kerr has said the Warriors are not likely to make a trade, general manager Bob Myers has shown more flexibility on the idea. That's Myers' MO. Like most personnel executives, he must be prepared to pivot at a moment's notice.

The possibilities expanded Saturday, when the NBA trade window opened wide enough to include most players signed over the summer. All indications are the Warriors will observe rather than shop because they have a "trade" in the works.

They'll be deeper and more formidable after DeMarcus Cousins is cleared for game activity. He is their in-season addition. Though the Warriors have been discreet about revealing a timeline, all hints imply it's a matter of weeks, not months.

Kerr is not eager to make a move until Cousins has been evaluated. What can the team expect? How smooth is the transition? Why add a big man now if Cousins can play 20 minutes by the end of the month and 25 -- or more -- at some point in January?

So if the Warriors were to make a deal, it likely would involve a wing. They realize a tweak here or there might help. The fragile health of veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, both currently out, has the front office on alert. If either is out for an extended period, the Warriors have work to do.

Here are, alphabetically, seven wings/forwards on the market, with comment:

Carmelo Anthony (F)

Pros: A very available future Hall of Famer.

Cons: Shooting touch has abandoned him, and he can't defend a barstool.

Verdict: He's done.





Alec Burks (F/G)

Pros: Can play three positions, would love to leave Cleveland and he's 27.

Cons: He's making $11.54 million this season.

Verdict: He can help.





Vince Carter (F/G)

Pros: Popular future Hall of Famer is still dunking at age 41 for the Hawks.

Cons: Is it ageism to point out he'll turn 42 next month?

Verdict: He's worth a listen.





Mario Hezonja (F)

Pros: He's 23, has some talent and plays with joy with the Knicks.

Cons: His shooting is spotty, and his immaturity might be permanent.

Verdict: Probably not.





Rodney Hood (F/G)

Pros: Plays both ends, is just 27 and is on a one-year Cavs deal at $3.4 million.

Cons: His composure has been an issue.

Verdict: He can help.





Patrick McCaw (G/F)

Pros: Knows the team because he's on it.

Cons: No indication he wants to be along for the ride.

Verdict: Sure, if he's in shape and explains the past five months.





Jabari Parker (F)

Pros: Talented enough to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Cons: Can't make the Bulls' rotation and is making $20 million.

Verdict: Nah, but hope he revives a once-promising career.





So, yes, there are players capable of helping. And the front office isn't sleeping on them. The Warriors must decide whether they want to pursue them now, or wait until closer to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.