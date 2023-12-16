Seven ways to give your veg garden a lift

Bunny Guinness and Daryll Taylor at work in the kitchen garden of Thyme Hotel - Andrew Crowley

More and more gardeners are catching on to home-grown veg. The disappointment in flavour, nutrients and appearance of commercially fast-grown inorganic produce is becoming widespread. I love the luxury of having my veg very close to my kitchen door, so popping out for a forage after dark by torchlight is not an issue. With veg in this prime garden position, I like them to look the part too.

Beautifully laid-out rows of wonderful veg look magnificent, but keeping vegetables looking good throughout the quieter months of the year may necessitate a few added extras. I have been designing the gardens at the Cotswolds hotel Thyme, founded by Caryn Hibbert, for some time. They grow a large amount of their own produce for their Ox Barn restaurant and their pub, The Swan, and guests are encouraged to visit the gardens.

Caryn Hibbert, founder of Thyme - Andrew Crowley

Daryll Taylor has recently switched from being a chef at the restaurant to running the vegetable gardens. A challenge! But, as he says, “Planning what to grow for Charlie (chef director) to showcase in the Ox Barn is a joy. As a chef and a gardener, I feel there is a synergy between the two; the final goal in sight is to showcase an ingredient and make it shine. Cooking needn’t be complicated when you have fantastically fresh produce at hand.” I could not agree more.

Daryll and I recently had a brainstorming session as to how we could “lift” the extensive patch of veg and cut flower gardens. Hotel guests often wander down and we felt it needed some extra structural input.

Keep veg beds full

The worst thing visually and culturally is to have bare soil in the winter, when lashing rains consolidate and leach the soil. Many crops can be left in over winter and will tolerate -5C, so you can pick or lift as you need. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, spring and winter cabbages, many kales, mizuna, chards, spinach, leeks, Jerusalem artichokes, broad beans, celeriac and carrots (if well mulched), hardy lettuce, parsley, sorrel and turnips will all overwinter well. Watercress, too, in a bed (as opposed to water), also seems to tolerate quite low temperatures. So a key ingredient is to keep as many beds full of veg as possible.

Add structure with archways

Archways in vegetable gardens not only look attractive but are also perfect for encouraging runner beans, sweet peas, squash and other climbers to romp all over them. We designed some simple metal archways with horizontal metal bars and got our local metal worker, Jamie Bullett of JB Fab to make them up. They cost far less and look far better than off-the-peg equivalents. Jamie made them up with mild steel so they will acquire the rusted look.

Archways are perfect for encouraging runner beans, sweet peas, squash and other climbers to romp all over them - Andrew Crowley

We used some willow wands to weave over them just to soften the new look before they become covered with plants next year. For less permanent arches, I often make them from home-grown hazel, using two for the uprights and a third hazel to form the arch. You can peg them down on the ground to form them and tie with a jute twine and/or wire. At this time of year they are ideal for decorating with mistletoe or simple outdoor Christmas decorations.

Bring some big pots

I love growing plants in pots, although my pots are invariably baseless; that way the plants need no watering or feeding after the first few months and they are inevitably stonkingly healthy. To further emphasise the archway-framed central walkway at Thyme, we used large pots from Capital Garden Products which makes extremely convincing faux terracotta from fibreglass. Its large pot design is simple and bold and will show off and elevate the multi-stem quince trees we propose to plant in them. We removed a fair percentage of the base of the pot with a jigsaw, and then put a road pin through the root and into the ground to stop the trees from blowing over in the months before the roots inveigle their way down. I am unashamedly a potaholic and have snapped up many bargains from eBay – they add so much to any garden.

Plant some quince

We decided to put 10 multi-stemmed quince along the main central path through the vegetable area. These may grow up to 3.5 metres high and will form a strong statement. Adding small trees in a veg plot does add another visual dimension, especially when they produce such a highly prized crop.

Winter in the garden at Thyme Hotel - Andrew Crowley

The quince is supreme for many dishes and quince gin is sublime. Apart from their many culinary possibilities (membrillo, roast quince with pork, quince cake and much more), as a tree they add a long-lasting statement to the garden, from when their fat leaf buds swell and burst open in early April, followed by their sumptuous pale pinky-white blossoms in late May. They are hung with their highly fragrant golden orbs in autumn and their bare winter outline is quirky and interesting. ‘Serbian Gold’ is far more blight resistant than other varieties.

Incorporate interesting structures

Obelisks and split chestnut fences are other ways I love incorporating a bit of height and structure among the rows of veg and cut flowers. Both these are easy to make yourself from willow or hazel if you have some. They will not last forever, but ringing the changes with designs and styles keeps you on your mettle.

Get sowing

There is not a lot you can sow in mid-December, but we sowed some ‘Aquadulce’ broad beans, from Moles Seeds. Moles is a wholesaler, but the minimum order is just £12.50, so for keen vegetable growers, gardening groups and allotment owners it makes good sense. A great chilli I grew last year is ‘Quickfire’, from Tozer Seeds. This can be sown all year round, as long as you can germinate it with heat, and then can be grown under cover or on the kitchen window sill.

The veg garden at Thyme is expanding with a second polytunnel for next year’s growing season, which opens a window of opportunity for heat-loving crops and to have some extra green-fingered fun. Daryll plans to grow some ‘Fagiolo Stringa Serpente a Grano Bruno’ in it. These are super-long (50cm), extra-thin green beans that are prized in Puglia, where they are traditionally served with spaghetti and tomato sauce. Daryll tried a few in the vegetable garden and the polytunnel last summer and they grew well in both situations, but they particularly loved the heat of the tunnel. I will try these in my own garden next year, but will grow them outside against a south wall, having sown them undercover in early April.

Sage plants for planting in the garden at Thyme - Andrew Crowley

Always keen to find great ingredients, Daryll hunts down unusual seed catalogues, and one such is the Baker Creek heirloom seed catalogue. This has just arrived from America, 532 pages of pure joy for Darryl to discover.

Cardoons are in his sights, too. These make the most delicious of recipes where you use the blanched stalks: you can blanch these for three to four weeks by wrapping and tying the stalks in clumps with newspaper and straw, or simply by placing an upturned dustbin over them. This is usually done in autumn to winter. The blanching (i.e. excluding light) should take place when the plants are developed. This makes the stems more tender and the flavour more subtle. You can exclude the light from many things – a saucer over a clump of dandelion leaves will make them far more palatable, less bitter, more tender and really tasty.

Daryll will saute the blanched cardoon stems and cook them in a gratin topped with Parmesan and breadcrumbs and laced with anchovies. He will divide some of the already established plants here early in the spring and also try some from seed, which may be better, as ideally you do not want them to flower in the way established cardoons do. Alternatively, just nip off any flower heads.

Kitchen Gardener Daryll Taylor harvesting some Chard - Andrew Crowley

Control the weeds

Daryll inherited a bit of a weed burden in the vegetable gardens so we are trying out an organic paper mulch made by Mulch Organic. We used the 76-metre roll (£149 per roll) of the EcoMulch, which is a sandy-coloured paper mulch. This is available in rolls of various sizes and is a sturdy paper with a porous structure, allowing air and water to reach the soil; it also enriches soil microbial action as it breaks down.

At the end of the growing year it will just disintegrate into the soil but because it excludes all light it prevents weed growth. Additionally it will moderate the soil temperature, giving the seedlings a strong start. We secured it with pins and tucked it into place and we may put a shallow layer of digestate or clean topsoil over the top (any weed-free compost could be used).

Newly mulched beds always look workmanlike and raring to go. I am highly suspicious of the often-quoted favourite of well-rotted farmyard manure, having brought in bindweed and ground elder in quantity with this, which I am still battling in two places now. Instead, I use digestate, which is a well-balanced, weed-free, beautiful-to-handle by-product, but it can take some tracking down. Find your nearest digestate plant!