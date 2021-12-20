Seven Washington assistant coaches out vs. Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols

7 WFT assistants out vs, Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's COVID-19 outbreak has extended beyond just its players.

Washington will be without seven of its assistant coaches for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the club announced on Monday.

The coaches that won't be in attendance on Tuesday due to protocols are as follows: defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera, and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia.

Losing seven assistant coaches is a big deal for Washington, a club that currently has 16 players on its reserve/COVID-19 list. On the bright side for Washington, none of head coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner, or defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were placed in virus protocols.

Washington is set to face the Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m., a game that was postponed two days already due to the Burgundy and Gold's COVID-19 outbreak.