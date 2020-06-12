Seven veteran free agents who already could be looking at Warriors

As long as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are in the Bay, the Warriors will continue to be an attractive destination.

Add to that the fact that Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green will be reenergized and hungrier than ever coming off the dynasty's pause year, and you have a situation many free agents will want to be a part of.

The Warriors won't have a ton of money to work with, but The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that some veterans already are eyeing the Warriors as a free agent destination.

Playing alongside Curry, Thompson and Green and competing for a title would be enticing most free agents, especially those still looking to check NBA champion off their career goals list.

We pinpointed seven soon-to-be free agents who we think could be eyeing a move to the Bay for the 2020-21 season to help Curry and the Warriors reclaim their throne.

