Seven underrated keys to a Texas victory over Alabama

Texas has a big game Saturday. In fact, it could be their biggest home game of all time. From a ratings standpoint it doesn’t get any better than the most successful program against the biggest college brand.

The Longhorns have their work cut out for them against Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Since knocking the Longhorns into mediocrity in 2009, the Tide has rivaled Tom Brady, LeBron James, Serena Williams and UConn Women’s Basketball as one of the most dominant forces in sports.

This collection of talent figures to be one of the better teams Saban has had in his time in Tuscaloosa.

Having covered numerous aspects of the game, let’s look at seven underrated features that could swing the game in Texas’ favor.

Deafening crowd noise

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Maybe the only key that fans alone control is crowd noise. Even so, it could play a huge role in how the game unfolds. Alabama lost to Texas A&M last year, in huge part because of the circus the home field crowd created. Similarly, the Tide had a narrow battle with a far inferior Florida team on the road. Texas needs the crowd to be as loud as they were against Notre Dame in 2016 and Houston in 1990.

Falling back on what they do well

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

You have to have trick plays or tendency-breakers to beat a team like Alabama. In addition, you need to have a small handful of plays that you can run well over and over again. If Texas can find a staple run play to lean on, the offense will have an easier time making explosive plays.

Defensive chaos

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson was brought in to bring a second elite eye to a defense that already has Pete Kwiatkowski. Patterson is afforded the ability to help Kwiatkowski identify the cause of defensive issues. More importantly, he has the freedom to take a deep dive into Alabama’s every offensive tendency and tinker with a game plan that brings out the opponent’s every weakness. What throw does Bryce Young most struggle to make? Force him to make that throw. Which direction of pressure most affects Young’s accuracy? Blitz from that direction.

Story continues

Go down swinging offensively

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas probably can’t afford to play cautious, complimentary football. Many coaches get conservative with play calling to protect a young quarterback. The last time these teams met, Greg Davis got too conservative with Garrett Gilbert running the offense until it was too late. Texas needs to be aggressive.

Take risks defensively

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama game is why you have a big playbook. Texas is going to need to use it on Saturday. Pete Kwiatkowski did a great job of being multiple and unpredictable against ULM. The Longhorns need to continue that approach.

Up-Tempo offense

Alabama freshman DL Jaheim Oatis wipes the entire Utah State O-Line by himself. Another player Texas will have their hands full with this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/o05yKZDt5X — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 7, 2022

It’s easy to be intimidated by Alabama’s strengths. Texas should concern itself with their weaknesses. Much has been made of Jaheim Oatis, who was a force against Utah State. It’s unclear how involved he will be in Alabama’s game plan, but Texas should rush him and fellow teammates into a three-point stance with tempo for the entire game. Quick hitting passes in succession could wear out the Crimson Tide defense.

Force turnovers

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If Texas can bait Bryce Young into difficult throws, the Texas defense could have a good day. D’Shawn Jamison knows how to capitalize on mistakes.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire