Seven uncapped players in England training squad

Greg Fisilau has played for England U20s [Getty Images]

England head coach Steve Borthwick has announced an initial 19-player summer tour training squad for matches against Japan and New Zealand.

Seven uncapped players have been named including Exeter Chiefs back row Greg Fisilau.

Props Dan Cole and Joe Marler are available for this summer's Tests but will not link up with England until the next camp on 4 June.

Ollie Chessum and Ellis Genge are both unavailable because of injury.

The training squad does not contain players competing in the Premiership semi-finals taking place on 31 May and 1 June.

Northampton Saints, Saracens, Bath and Sale Sharks have made the play-offs in the English top flight.

England are set to play Japan on 22 June and in New Zealand on 6 and 13 July.

The Tests will be the first since the Six Nations, in which England finished third.

Full England squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)