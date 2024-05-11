Seven-try Exeter crush Quins to keep play-off hopes alive

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's two tries took his tally to nine in the Premiership this season [Rex Features]

Gallagher Premiership

Exeter: (21) 58

Tries: Slade, Feyi-Waboso 2, John, Skinner 2, Jenkins Cons: Slade 6, Skinner Pens: Slade 3

Harlequins: (21) 26

Tries: Smith, Green, Dombrandt, Lynagh Cons: Smith 3

Exeter kept their Premiership play-off hopes alive with an impressive 58-26 win over fellow top-four hopefuls Harlequins.

The two sides shared six tries as they went into the break level - Marcus Smith getting an impressive opener after two minutes while Dan John ended it with a thrilling Chiefs score.

Harvey Skinner put Exeter ahead early in the second half and two Henry Slade penalties while Jacques Vermeulen was in the sin bin put them 13 points up with 20 minutes to go.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Skinner and Dafydd Jenkins added tries in the final quarter for a morale-boosting victory for Rob Baxter's side.

Louis Lynagh scored a late consolation try for Quins to ensure what could be a crucial try-scoring bonus point.

The bonus-point win puts Exeter fifth on 50 points, two points off fourth-placed Sale who go to Saracens on the final day while Exeter face Leicester.

Quins drop to sixth, level on points with Exeter and host seventh-placed Bristol on the final day, with both sides knowing they must win and hope the Chiefs slip up if they are to have a chance of fourth place.

Smith needed just two minutes to light up Sandy Park as he dummied and side-stepped his way through the home defence to score a superb opening try.

Exeter took control of the game after going behind, but it took 20 minutes for their pressure to tell as Slade went in after five phases on the Quins line following a tap penalty.

Tyrone Green took advantage of Jarrod Evans' delayed pass to restore Quins' lead 13 minutes before the break having seen Lynagh drop the ball in a good position just before.

But Exeter hit back again as Feyi-Waboso snaffled a poor pass from England team-mate Smith to go in, only to see Alex Dombrandt power over for a third Quins try four minutes later off the back of a line-out maul.

But in first-half stoppage time Greg Fisilau shrugged off a big tackle and broke along with Tom Cairns and Jenkins before the ball was fed out to the wide open John on the left who scored a try for a second successive game.

Skinner went in from close range two minutes after the restart to give Exeter the lead for the first time and ensuring a crucial bonus point.

Seven minutes later Vermeulen was sin-binned for a ruck infringement as Quins bore down on the Exeter line, but Slade's two penalties meant the hosts stretched their lead despite being short-handed.

Another Slade penalty further extended Exeter's advantage as the hosts stepped on the gas - Feyi-Waboso ended a good flowing move for his second try with 15 minutes left, Skinner crept in from close range seven minutes later and Wales skipper Jenkins finished off Exeter's scoring from a couple of metres out.

But in the final moments came what could be a crucial try in the scheme of the season - Lynagh went over in the right corner from a Smith pass to get a bonus point and ensure Quins stay level with the Chiefs going into an enthralling final round of fixtures next Saturday.

Exeter: John; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Hawkins, Woodburn; Skinner, Cairns; Sio, Yeandle, Street, Dunne, Jenkins (capt), Roots, Vermeulen, Fisilau.

Replacements: Norey, Keast, Painter, Tshiunza, Vintcent, Armstrong, Haydon-Wood, Wimbush.

Yellow card: Vermeulen 49

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Beard, Northmore, Murley; Smith, Porter; Marler, Walker, Collier, Herbs, Lewies (capt), Cunningham-South, Chisholm, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Lewis, Hammond, Kenningham, W Evans, Care, J Evans.

Referee: Matthew Carley.