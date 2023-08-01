Seven Tigers named to College Sports Wire’s preseason ACC top 25 players

The 2023 college football season inches closer, and we are excited to see what will come from the ACC this season as two teams compete for a college football playoff berth and others look to surprise and make a run for the ACC Championship.

Heading into the season, Clemson and Florida State are the clear top two teams in the conference and are expected to battle for the ACC. Other programs such as Miami, North Carolina, and more are out to make some noise and have the talent to do so.

College Sports Wire recently released their rankings for the top 25 players in the ACC, with seven Tigers making the list. Here is a look at each Tiger who made the cut and what College Sports Wire’s regional editor Patrick Conn had to say about them.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Position: LB

Rank: No.5

What Conn had to say:

It feels like the younger Trotter was born to terrorize quarterbacks and stuff the running game. After all, his father is an NFL Hall of Famer linebacker himself. Going into 2023, both Trotter and teammate Barrett Carter are expected to wreak havoc once again.

Position: QB

Rank: No.7

What Conn had to say:

Cade Klubnik didn’t exactly take the world by storm when he replaced D.J. Uiagalelei last season. However, they did upgrade the offensive coordinator and that should bode well for the former five-star signee. Watch for Klubnik to uncork it this year in Death Valley.

Position: S

Rank: No.12

What I have to say:

After being one of the best freshmen in the country, year two was a down year for Mukuba, who battled injuries throughout 2022. A healthy Mukuba is one of the country’s best safeties and will be an integral part of the turnaround in Clemson’s secondary.

Barrett Carter

Position: LB

Rank: No.14

What I have to say:

A player I would have a bit higher, Carter is the other half of the nation’s best linebacker duo. Expect a big year out of Carter as he looks to cement himself as a first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Position: RB

Rank: No.15

What I have to say:

Shipley is the best running back in the ACC and one of the best in the country. Of all the players on the Tigers’ roster heading into this season, Shipley feels like the one who might benefit the most from adding Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator. He should unleash this star running back in 2023.

Tyler Davis

Position: DT

Rank: No.19

What I have to say:

Davis shocked many when he decided to return to Clemson for another season, but you know the Tigers aren’t complaining. Davis will be the veteran leader of the defensive line and has an opportunity to solidify his draft stock with a strong season.

Position: DT

Rank: No.24

What I have to say:

Orhorhoro could be the biggest breakout on the Tigers roster in 2023. He’s already good but has the potential to be great. Watch out for the Clemson defensive line this season.

