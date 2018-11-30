Seven things to watch that will help you win Week 13: Baker Mayfield faces a big test

As we head into the crunch time of the NFL regular season and the fantasy football playoffs, every little detail doesn’t matter. Even in daily fantasy tournaments and sports betting, we’re trying to do all we can to make lasting wins before the hourglass runs out. Here, we’ll focus on seven of the biggest storylines that could shape outcomes in the real and all lines of fake football for Week 13.

Browns offense stock watch

It’s Week 13 and the Cleveland Browns offense is still well worth watching. That in and of itself is a win. The unit has been an ascendant bunch in the three games since Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were shown the door. Based on public statements, it sounds like this group has utter confidence in its players and in Freddie Kitchens as the play caller. It shows in the results.

Baker Mayfield has been notably fantastic. He had passer ratings of 95.0, 151.2 and 143.9 over the last three weeks and chucked nine touchdowns to a single pick. Fellow rookie Nick Chubb has also been right there with Mayfield on the action. He had 20-plus carries in all three games and stacked up six catches for 77 yards and a pair of scores in Weeks 11 and 12. This duo has been as red-hot as any offensive core in the NFL right now, as wild as that is to say.

The rookie cornerstones for the Browns will face a tough test this week. The Texans aren’t discussed as one of the elite defenses in the NFL but they are a stout group, especially in the front seven. Houston hasn’t allowed more than 275 passing yards since Week 4 and rank sixth in sack rate (7.9). While Mayfield will fight uphill against this unit, Chubb won’t have a much easier task on the ground. Houston gives up a mere 3.8 yards per carry, fifth-lowest on the year. If this Browns offense strolls into Houston and hangs another big game on this defense, we can officially say they’ve arrived.

Baker Mayfield and the new-look Browns offense will have fully arrived if they pass a tough test in Houston. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, file)

The Panthers receiver rotation

After looking like a locked-in NFC playoff team, the Carolina Panthers now find themselves fighting for their playoff lives in Tampa Bay this week. Dropping three straight games makes the Panthers a difficult team to project. Offensively, this is still a team playing some of their best football. Devin Funchess (back) missed last week’s loss to Seattle and while he didn’t practice Wednesday, he was back out there on Thursday. Without Funchess in Week 12, we saw D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel both play season-highs in snaps at 91.5 and 92 percent, respectively.

It’s easy to make the argument that having Moore and Samuel on the field as the top-two receivers gives this team their most dynamic offense. If they dock Samuel, especially back to the bit player role, we should all scream. However, veteran deference is a hard substance for this Panthers coaching staff to quit. Funchess is the lone pass-catcher on the roster who truly profiles as an X-receiver on a full-time basis.

One of these three will see a dip in their playing time. While Carolina throws 78 percent of their passes out of 11-personnel, Jarius Wright should remain a 35-to-45 percent snap player. While we may not get clarity on who of Funchess, Moore and Samuel sees less playing time, all of them are worth pursuing in a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers pass defense.

Kenny Golladay’s place at the wide receiver table

With Golden Tate long gone and Marvin Jones now on IR, Kenny Golladay stands alone atop Detroit’s passing pecking order. We’re all hoping the exodus of wide receiver talent, sans Bruce Ellington, will push more volume toward Golladay. Honestly, he hardly needs the help. The dynamic pass catcher has already ruled the roost there for a while now.

Over the last three weeks, Golladay leads all offensive players with a 60 percent share of his team’s air yards. His 12.2 average depth of target shows he’s been used as more of a full-field threat rather than just a vertical target. At this point, Golladay is a must-start in fantasy. He should see a bump in raw targets with Detroit likely needing to throw this week to try to keep up with the Rams.

The question is, who do you play him over? That’s been the common question from readers when positing optimism on Golladay. We should also keep an eye on his individual play this week going against a likely back-in-action Aqib Talib. After the Rams this week, Golladay will go to work against Patrick Peterson, Tre’Davious White and a likely healthy Xavier Rhodes in Weeks 14 to 16. That’s about as tough a stretch as you’ll find. You typically want to side with ability and bankable volume, both of which Golladay clearly has, over wide receiver vs. cornerback matchups alone. Yet, it would be nice to see this young player pass a test against Talib, who looks like the Jenga piece of a Rams secondary that fell apart without him.

Broncos validity

While the Broncos and Bengals come into Week 13 with identical records, their situations aren’t similar. Denver just beat AFC contenders in the division-rival Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other side of the field, Cincinnati dropped five of their last six games. Now they’ll have to start Jeff Driskel after Andy Dalton went on IR this week. Denver has enough flaws as a team that giving 4.5 points on the road is a dicey proposition. The decision to chase that line, however, will almost solely rely on your opinion on what we’ll get from Driskel (more on that later).

The Broncos offense mostly flows through skill position players in veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders and rookie back Phillip Lindsay. They should be able to stomp on a defense that has allowed an NFL-high 4,836 total yards on 780 plays. Sanders also popped up on the injury report this week and it would be a great time to see something from Courtland Sutton, whose hype has far outweighed his production. If Denver is ready to stabilize into a potential competitor for that sixth seed, they need to not just beat the wilting Bengals — they need to follow in Cleveland’s footsteps and trounce them.

Phillip Lindsay has emerged as top-10 rusher in the NFL and a catalyst in the Broncos offense that faces a cake matchup in Week 13. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Once Super Bowl favorites — who’s ahead now?

Coming into the 2018 season, the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots were popular picks to represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. As it stands, neither team is the current No. 1 seed; New England is at least projected for a first-round bye. Both teams need this win to keep improving their chances at a higher seed and better postseason position. While the game already comes with a 48.5-point over/under, it could go over by turning into a highly competitive slugfest.

Neither team has truly hit their ceiling offensively this season but their passing game weapons are in prime positions here. The Vikings continue to funnel offense through their top receivers. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs lead the Vikings with 124 and 114 targets. No other player has more than 58. Diggs has the elite route running acumen to get open and win against a top cover corner like Stephon Gilmore (44.3 catch rate allowed). The Patriots have had issues with interior receivers this year, putting Thielen in a fine position as well.

In New England, both of their big play pass-catchers should have room to thrive. Josh Gordon had a 39 percent share of the team’s air yards in the month of November. While he hasn’t been a locked-in ceiling bet with the Patriots, he has maintained a solid floor. Gordon has four or five catches in every single game since his snaps jumped to the 80 percent range back in Week 6. He’s gone for 70-plus yards in all but two of those contests. The Vikings will likely be without top corner Xavier Rhodes this week. Rob Gronkowski has a 12.4 average depth of target on the season but led the team with 100 air yards in his first game back last week after an injury absence. Minnesota ranks 27th at defending the tight end position, per Football Outsiders.

What the hell happened to the Falcons offense?

The Falcons are giving a point to the Ravens one week after failing to be competitive in any way against the Saints. Even with this game being at home, that’s surprising. While the Ravens still carry some volatility with Lamar Jackson under center, they’re clearly a superior team. Atlanta’s defense hasn’t gotten better with time and has simply too many injuries to be a true asset right now. With the issues up the middle of their stop unit, there’s almost no way they’ll be able to contend with Baltimore’s run-heavy attack or the speed of their athletic rookie passer. Even worse, they might not have the horses to win in a high-scoring game right now.

The Falcons have scored fewer than 20 points over their last three games — all losses. The offensive line has started to spring leaks. Matt Ryan was under pressure on 38 percent of his dropbacks over the last two weeks, per Pro Football Focus. He managed a mere 65.4 passer rating on those throws, ranking outside the top-20. If this offense can’t move the ball against the still-stout Baltimore defense, they will fall easily. The Ravens are still a good team and Jackson brings them a new dimension on offense.

Is there anything there with Jeff Driskel?

It’s Week 13. Cut us some slack. The script of the Denver at Cincinnati game largely hinges on your expectations for Driskel. Not only will this be his first NFL start, he hadn’t thrown a regular season pass until Week 7 of this year. He’s almost a complete unknown.

Driskel performed reasonably well in garbage time against the Browns last week. He completed 17 of 29 throws with a touchdown while tacking on another score on the ground. That mobility might come into play on Sunday. Driskel was once heralded as the “next Tim Tebow” at Florida and ripped off a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest among quarterbacks in 2015.

The Broncos are a man coverage-leaning scheme, which tends to open itself up to runs by the quarterback. The team did allow Deshaun Watson, the one quarterback on their schedule who’s truly been a scrambler this year, to run for 38 yards on six carries. If Driskel can make plays with his legs, it should add a dimension to this offense that’s already getting A.J. Green back this week.

