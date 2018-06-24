Seven things we learned from Royal Ascot 2018

Cox Plate invitee Poet’s Word (right) has beaten Cracksman to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Sportsbeat’s James Toney looks back on a memorable five days racing at Royal Ascot.

Time for a rethink on the Arc?

John Gosden’s Cracksman was meant to turn up and win the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at a canter – and then switch his target to the King George VI Stakes back at Ascot next month before all roads lead to Paris and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the world’s richest turf race.

But Gosden claimed he ‘didn’t have his mind on the job’ after an encounter with some attractive fillies returning from the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. One of the dangers of Royal Ascot for anyone.

And that allowed Sir Michael Stoute’s Poet’s Word to take the prize and put himself in contention for Longchamp this October, a race the trainer won with Workforce eight years ago.

At the start of the year it seemed the Arc was all about a head-to-head between Cracksman and Enable, Gosden’s superstar filly who won it last year but has not been seen since.

And while those two still narrowly head the market, others are making serious claims as their respective odds drift.

Charlie Appleby’s Derby winner Masar looks an attractive option and the manner of Crystal Ocean’s victory in the Hardwicke Stakes here means Sir Michael could go into the race double handed.

That win was certainly impressive and the four-year-old should return to Ascot for King George Day, part of the Qipco British Champions Series – and a tasty showdown with Cracksman.

Either way, planning for Paris is now a fickle business.

Frankie Dettori with Queen Elizabeth after winning the Gold Cup riding Stradivarius (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Frankie’s not slowing down

After landing a 87-1 three-timer on the first day, Frankie Dettori wore a smile bigger than the biggest hat.

And while he couldn’t guide Cracksman to his predicted victory, he was grinning from ear to win again as he piloted Stradivarius to the Gold Cup on Ladies’ Day.

Dettori, who missed last year’s Royal Ascot, was seeking to win the top jockey title for the first time since 2004 but narrowly missed out to Ryan Moore.

However, at 47 he knows no signs of slowing day, taking inspiration from Mike Smith’s recent Triple Crown at the age of 52.

The Queen presented him with a special award for his 60th winner at the meeting, as he moved clear of Willie Carson on the all-time standings.

Missed opportunity for Winx

Accidental Agent’s 33-1 victory in the Queen Anne Stakes was a sweet story.

Bred, trained and owned by Eve Johnson Houghton – the family once put him up for auction but bought him back for £8,000 when no-one showed an interest. He went on to give them their first Royal Ascot winner.

However, connections of Aussie wonder mare Winx will surely be thinking what should have been, after electing not to bring their unbeaten superstar.

Europe’s one mile division is not at its strongest and unbeaten Winx would have destroyed the field and cemented her reputation on the world stage.

Trainer Chris Waller will instead chase the bucks and another piece of racing history – a fourth Cox Plate – but it feels like a missed opportunity.

O’Brien finds a way to win – as always

After being pushed all the way by Godolphin last year – and losing out to Sheikh Mohammed at the Derby – those ‘Coolmore lads’ demanded a return to winning ways.

Aidan O’Brien was a short price to win his fifth consecutive top trainer title but didn’t convert on the opening day and had to wait until Kew Gardens Queen’s Vase victory in the eighth race.

But O’Brien’s juggernaut operation slowly crunched into gear and he won again, just edging out John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute on countback – with Aussie sprinter Merchant Navy surely providing his highlight of the week.

Coolmore also finished top owners to add to Moore’s top jockey award.

“We had a few winners and a lot of placed horses and a few horses ran disappointing races too. It is tough, competitive racing and I didn’t expect anything else,” said O’Brien.

Sir Michael Stoute becomes trainer with most wins in Royal Ascot’s history

Sir Michael in a league of his own

Four wins for Sir Michael Stoute secured his place as Royal Ascot’s most successful trainer.

Sir Michael was level with the late Sir Henry Cecil arriving at the Berkshire course, having failed to land a winner 12 months ago.

Poet’s Word put him clear and there were three further wins in the days that followed.

But he was quick to put his achievements into context.

“Henry did most of his training when it was a four-day meeting, so I’ve had an advantage. No-one respected him greater than I did as a trainer,” he said.

“However, it’s a relief because we were stuck on it last year.”

Frankel is the daddy

Last year Royal Ascot was all about the performances of the progeny of Scat Daddy – this year Frankel’s offspring started to underline their dominance.

Their old man loved this place, winning twice at the royal meeting, including a memorable 12 length victory in 2012.

And Frankel, whose first foals hit the track in 2016, would have been watching on proudly from his stately pile at Banstead Stud.

He was the week’s most successful sire, with three winners, including St James’s Palace victor Without Parole, Monarchs Glen in the Wolferton Stakes and Baghdad in the King George V Stakes.

The battle with Coolmore’s star stallion Galileo – who also happens to be Frankel’s dad – looks set to run and run and provide a fascinating sub-plot.

Next year’s Classics await for classy Calyx

Frankie Dettori sat back and enjoyed the ride as Calyx landed the Coventry Stakes in stunning style.

He’d looked the real deal when winning his first start at Newmarket ten days earlier and he hit the front two furlongs out and never looked back.

It earned him the highest rating out of the race since Canford Cliffs, a three-time winner at the royal meeting.

The two-year colt is certainly one to watch – and Dettori can dream about next year’s Classics. He’s already a 4-1 favourite for the 2000 Guineas.

“For a two-year-old to do what he did on only his second start says a lot about this colt. He’s very exciting,” said Dettori.