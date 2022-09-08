Seven things for Badger fans to know about Washington State football

We are two days away from the second Badger game of the season as Wisconsin welcomes Washington State to Camp Randall this Saturday.

The Badgers opened their campaign by cruising to a 38-0 win over FCS Illinois State, but will see a stiff uptick in competition come this weekend.

Washington State also opened their season with a win over an FCS program as they defeated Idaho in a 24-17 win that was a little too close for comfort. Transfer quarterback Cam Ward got off to a sizzling start as a Cougar, completing 25 of his 40 pass attempts for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

What should Badger fans know about the Cougars headed into Saturday’s matinee? Let’s dive in:

Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cam Ward had a special 2021 season

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Idaho Vandals in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ward was incredible at the FCS level a year ago. The Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2021 threw for 4.648 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and completed over 65% of his passes.

Can he come anywhere close to that type of production while making the jump up to FBS? That’s the question Cougar fans are looking for an answer to. His debut performance against Idaho was a step in the right direction.

Ward's head coach at Incarnate Word followed him to Washington State

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars celebrate after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After being the head coach at Incarnate Word since 2018, Eric Morris followed his quarterback to Washington State to become the offensive coordinator under head coach Jake Dickert. Morris was a two-time Southland conference champion at Incarnate Word (2018, 2021).

Washington State struggled against the run at times in 2021

Story continues

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we know what the Badgers want to do against the Cougars on Saturday. Can Washington State stop it? The Cougars were inconsistent against the run a year ago, finishing in the bottom half of the NCAA by allowing over 161 rushing yards per game. They held Idaho below 100 yards rushing in their season opener a week ago, but will be facing a very different rushing attack at Camp Randall.

Welcome back Nakia Watson

Aug 30, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) runs the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A former Badger will lead the Washington State rushing attack on Saturday. Nakia Watson returns to Camp Randall after he spent 2019 and 2020 with the Badgers. The Texas native had an excellent 2022 debut, taking 18 carries for 117 yards against the Vandals.

Jake Dickert returns home

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s also a homecoming for Washington State head coach Jake Dickert. The Wisconsin native played at UW-Stevens Point from 2002-2006 and got his first coaching job at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2007.

What were the preseason expectations for Washington State?

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert embraces defensive back Armani Marsh (8) outside the locker room following a 40-13 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars were expected to be a middle of the pack team in the Pac-12, and picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

One of Washington State's best defensive players is ready to go this week after injury concerns

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars edge Ron Stone Jr. during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Stone Jr. was an All-Pac 12 First Team performer a year ago, but was limited on a snap count in Week 1. It appears that the edge rusher will be a full participant on Saturday:

Ron Stone Jr. will be a full go this weekend against Wisconsin. The Pac-12 First-teamer was on a pitch count in the opener against Idaho due to an injury he's dealt with through fall camp. @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/oz77ZSc2n1 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) September 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire