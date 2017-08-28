Seven teams made waivers claims for Kony Ealy

No one wanted to trade with the Patriots for defensive end Kony Ealy. But nearly 25 percent of the league was happy to claim his contract on waivers.

Seven total teams made waivers claims, according to Jane Slater of NFL Media. Beyond the Jets, who secured priority (sucking has its privileges), the Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Washington, Lions, and Cardinals.

Ealy is signed through 2017, at a base salary of $800,000. He became an instant star with three sacks in Super Bowl 50. He had five in 16 games last season, which shows that he’s capable of playing well in the right system.