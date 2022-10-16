Seven takeaways from Wisconsin’s overtime loss at Michigan State

Somehow Wisconsin’s wild two weeks just got even wilder. Saturday afternoon in East Lansing saw overtime, a walk-off winner, and numerous what-if’s for the Badgers.

In the end, Wisconsin fell 34-28 in overtime after Jayden Reed’s walk-off 27-yard touchdown grab.

There were ups and downs for Wisconsin on both sides of the ball, but a stretch of six straight punts by the offense and an untimely turnover proved to be too much to overcome.

It marked the first loss of Jim Leonhard’s young career as a head coach, and the Badgers fell to 3-4 overall on the season and just 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Here are ten takeaways from a strange afternoon in East Lansing:

The Badger offense was far too stale

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints for a long first down against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Sure we saw the wildcat formation and a few jet sweeps, but those are the same old tricks we’ve seen from the Badgers. From late in the first half until midway through the fourth quarter, Wisconsin punted on six straight drives.

Graham Mertz threw a pair of touchdowns, both late in the contest, but was lucky to only have one interception on the afternoon. The play-calling offensively once again left a ton to be desired.

The secondary failed to make timely plays

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) runs down the sideline chased by Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly wasn’t all bad from Wisconsin’s secondary, but the timeliness of Michigan State’s big plays hurt the Badgers late. Ricardo Hallman did a solid job on Reed in what ended up being the game’s final play, but the Spartan receiver went upstairs to come down with it.

A turnover always tells the story

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints for a long first down against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Braelon Allen’s first fumble of the season couldn’t have come at a worse time for Wisconsin.

It’s hard to say anything negative about the Fond Du Luc native’s play given that he was a primary reason the Badgers were in position to win in the first place, but the overtime fumble proved costly.

Another turnover told the story too

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) sprints out of the pocket and looks for a receiver against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Mertz’s interception late in the first quarter set up Michigan State for a game-tying touchdown when their offense couldn’t find much.

To add insult to injury, it was former Badger Jalen Berger who scampered in for the score.

The offensive line did Wisconsin little favors

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) gathers teammates in a huddle during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

While Mertz struggled overall, the offensive line did him little favors. Not only did the Badger group fail to protect their signal caller in the second half, but false start penalties plagued Wisconsin late.

Jayden Reed deserves more credit than Wisconsin's secondary deserves blame

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes you have to just give credit to great players. The final play of the game was just that, as Jayden Reed made an incredible play to end the night. Ricardo Hallman was in position to make it difficult but a big-time player made a big-time play.

A big play or two was all it took

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) runs down the sideline chased by Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

When your offense can’t move the football, it doesn’t take much to beat you. Wisconsin’s offense handed Michigan State early points, and then the Spartans used big plays to get by the Badgers.

A 72-yard pitch and catch to Maliq Carr in the second half and the final bomb to Reed stand out among others.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire