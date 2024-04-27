Seven takeaways from UW spring football

Apr. 27—LARAMIE — For the first time in more than a decade, the University of Wyoming conducted spring football without the direction of Craig Bohl.

The Cowboys seemingly picked up right where they left off after last year's 9-4 campaign following the promotion of Jay Sawvel as head coach. The former defensive coordinator was plenty happy with UW's spring portion of the season overall, but he also knows there's still work to do between now and the Cowboys' Aug. 31 season-opener at Arizona State.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Sawvel's first spring at the helm of Cowboys football.

1. Svoboda making strides

Sawvel won't be the only one taking over a new full-time job this fall. Junior Evan Svoboda has already earned the starting quarterback job going into summer workouts following the graduation of two-year starter Andrew Peasley.

Svoboda has the size and arm strength to succeed in the Mountain West. His potential will be realized by decision-making and how he's able to orchestrate the Cowboys' offense in a new, higher-tempo style.

Svoboda finished Thursday's spring game 17-of-27 for 204 yards, capping the afternoon with a game-winning 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise late in the fourth quarter.

"He had some really good field throws," Sawvel said. "That's always one of those things, as a defensive coach, if you can kind of 'pack it in the paint,' because if a quarterback can't get the ball all over the field, it really helps you defensively, but when a quarterback can throw an out-cut at the depths that he can, and a quarterback can laser a ball on a seam like he did (on the touchdown pass), there's some good things that can happen there."

Svoboda feels confident in first-year offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's new system going into summer workouts.

"Spring ball is kind of just a great time to dissect the game — at least, this is from the quarterback's standpoint — dissect the game and see what our defense is doing and see what they're showing us," Svoboda said. "Having the best defense in the Mountain West, it's going to make us the best offense in the Mountain West."

2. O-line needs work

Depth on the offensive line has been one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Cowboys this spring. While UW returns three reliable starters in center Nofoafia Tulafono, guard Jack Walsh and tackle Caden Barnett, Sawvel will likely have some decisions to make on the left side of the line this fall.

Jake Davies and Nathan Geiger could be two potential candidates for the starting lineup, but Sawvel knows there's a long road ahead before solidifying a solid core to protect Svoboda in the passing game.

"We still have to get better," Sawvel said. "Look, I'm optimistic in a lot of areas on the football team and things like that, but we still have a couple areas that we've got to get better at before I can sit there and have real confidence in everything. (The offensive line) is one area there.

"Those guys have to turn around and have a really good offseason and a really good fall camp, and continue to develop and improve. The thing is, their improvement level is going to have to go faster. ... There's no time to waste. We've got stuff to do."

3. CB depth chart still in question

Tyrecus Davis is the unquestioned No. 1 cornerback in UW's secondary going into fall camp, but the depth behind him is another big question mark.

Sophomore Ian Bell missed the tail-end of spring ball with an injury, but Keany Parks (running back) and Caleb Merritt (wide receiver) have both switched to the position to provide some much-needed depth.

"We have three freshmen (cornerbacks) coming in, but I don't want a freshman to have to be No. 3 or something like that," Sawvel said. "A freshman being your fourth corner, OK, I can live with that. When you start counting on freshmen to be any further up the chain, you're starting to live a dangerous line."

4. RB depth isn't an issue

UW fans saw what Harrison Waylee can do — when healthy — last fall. They also got a glimpse of North Carolina transfer D.J. Jones' explosiveness during Thursday's spring game.

The graduate student tallied a game-high 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per rush. Dawaiian McNeely is also expected to return in fall camp after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee before last season started.

McNeely, Waylee and Jones will join returners Sam Scott and Jamari Ferrell in a loaded running back room for the Cowboys this fall.

"It's the best position on the whole team, hands down," Ferrell told WyoSports earlier this month. "We have four guys who could easily start. I think that just makes us 10 times better. Every time I come out here, I just thank God that I get to compete against those guys."

5. D-line is rock-solid

UW's initial depth chart will be stacked with talent on the defensive line this fall. The Cowboys return All-MW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, along with veterans Gavin Meyer, Braden Siders, Sabastian Harsh and DeVonne Harris.

While Caleb Robinson was lost for the season due to an undisclosed injury this spring, the Cowboys will have plenty of depth with Tyce Westland, Ethan Day, Jordan Turnbull and Tell Wade on the edge, and Jaden Williams, Jayden Williams and Ben Florentine on the inside.

"The body of work (this spring) was really, really good," Sawvel said. "If you look at the body of work to it, I think some of the things that we had have enhanced a little bit.

"Our defensive line is doing a good job. We have the ability to pressure a quarterback multiple ways, but also the fact that our defensive ends are healthy, and you see that. They're healthy, and they're bigger."

6. WRs need consistency

The Cowboys featured a noticeably larger amount of spread formations during Thursday's spring game, which allowed young wide receivers like Chris Durr Jr. and Justin Stevenson to flash their athleticism in open space.

UW has experienced receivers returning in Alex Brown, Will Pellisier and Jaylen Sargent, but Sawvel will need more than a few inexperienced wideouts to answer the call this fall.

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg will be a staple in the Cowboys' passing game, but who else will step up to give Svoboda a reliable option downfield?

Durr was the star of the spring game, hauling in 12 catches for 121 yards, despite not having graduated high school officially yet. Incoming transfers Tyler King (Texas Tech) and Jaylan Bean (Garden City Community College) could be potential candidates for playing time, along with returners Devin Boddie Jr. and Caleb Cooley.

The Cowboys totaled 513 passing yards during Thursday's spring game, a positive sign for Johnson's newly implemented offense in Laramie.

7. Who's the punter?

Strong wind was definitely a factor on special teams during the spring game, but punting was one glaring struggle for both the Brown and Gold teams. Cheyenne South graduate Keelan Anderson had five punts for 140 yards for an average of 28 yards, while Erik Sandvik totaled 120 yards on three punts for an average of 40.

Both Anderson and Sandvik were recruited as placekickers, and Sawvel will likely look to the transfer portal this summer to add a starting punter for the fall.

"We're going to see whether our starting punter is on campus yet or not," Sawvel said April 9. "I think that's something that we've got to decide on. It's just like anything, right?

"My job is to make sure that we have the best player on the field for that particular scenario, and if I feel like the punter is in house, great. If I feel like the punter needs to come from outside of it, then we'll get that done, too."

