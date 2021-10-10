Auburn lost their footing in this one early.

In the 34-10 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers were in it early but couldn’t keep up with the physicality that Georgia brought to Jordan_hare Stadium.

Auburn looked sloppy on offense and got bullied on defense like every team Georgia has played in 2021.

Still, this Georgia team is a really good one perhaps it is the best in the country. Auburn can still be a good football team and have a successful season despite what happened on Saturday.

The SEC is a roller coaster, this season more than ever.

Here are seven takeaways from Auburn’s loss to Georgia.

Auburn needs to get better in the trenches

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Tigers were outmatched on the offensive and defensive lines. If Auburn wants to compete in the SEC, they need to find a fix for this as soon as possible.

Auburn has to catch the football

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drops ruined this offensive attack on Saturday. It’s easy to blame the quarterback but if the receivers, tight ends, and running backs hauled in passes when the ball came their way, this offense looks way different.

Georgia is the best team in college football

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before Auburn fans get bummed for the rest of the year, let’s remember that Georgia is going to be the best team in college football until someone proves otherwise. They are a great football team and have handled everyone they have played so far this season.

Perspective.

Bo Nix was not the reason Auburn struggled

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

I’ve seen a lot of Bo Nix slander over the past several hours. Sure, he wasn’t perfect. But he received little help from his supporting cast. His offensive line did not keep the pocket clean and when Nix delivered a pass it was often dropped.

Tank Bigsby is good

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

Bigsby made some plays Saturday against Georgia despite the Bulldogs keying in on what he was doing. His touchdown run was all him. Very little help from his offensive line.

Eku Leota is coming into his own

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The edge defender now leads Auburn in sacks this year. The former Northwestern standout has found his role on this team.

1

1