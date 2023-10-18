Seven storylines to follow from the South Bend area as the IHSAA football playoffs begin

SOUTH BEND – The IHSAA football postseason kicks off Friday night, with 16 teams from the South Bend Tribune coverage area beginning their playoff journeys. Eight others are on byes, as Classes 6A and 5A are off this week due to having less teams than 1A-4A.

Some of the top area matchups this week see defending Class 4A runner-up New Prairie (7-2) hosting Hobart (7-2) in Sectional 17, South Bend Saint Joseph (4-5) welcoming NorthWood (7-2) in Sectional 18, Mishawaka Marian (5-4) visiting West Noble (9-0) in Class 3A, Sectional 26, and LaVille (8-1) hosting Andrean (3-6) in Class 2A, Sectional 33.

This year's postseason is shaping up to be a fascinating one, as many sectionals are up for grabs between two or more teams. With that being said, here are seven storylines from the South Bend area heading into the 2023 IHSAA football playoffs.

Is this the year Penn and Mishawaka break its recent regional skids?

First off, both teams have to make it to regionals for this question to be answered. Mishawaka’s biggest challenge in Class 5A, Sectional 11 will be Concord, while Penn would have to defeat either Fort Wayne Carroll or Warsaw in the 6A, Sectional 2 final, should the Kingsmen take care of Elkhart in the semifinals.

Mishawaka (7-2) moved up to Class 5A in 2019 and has won sectional titles in three of the last four seasons. It has not won a regional championship since going up from 4A, however, losing to Valparaiso in 2019 and 2020 and Fort Wayne Snider last fall. A likely rematch with Snider looms should both teams take care of business in the next few weeks.

For Penn (8-1), it hasn’t won a regional championship since 2017, which is considered a drought for a program that has won 18 overall and nine under current coach Cory Yeoman. The Kingsmen defense has been stout during its six-game winning streak, albeit against lesser competition than the first three games they played. Class 6A is always difficult to advance in, but Penn’s combination of strong defense and a balanced offense gives it a shot to make it to semi-state.

Can South Bend Riley backup its strong regular season with a deep postseason run?

Class 4A, Sectional 18 gets the next three storylines here. It’s arguably the most intriguing sectional in the area, with maybe the area’s most intriguing team being South Bend Riley.

The Wildcats just finished off an 8-1 regular season, winning the NIC North-South in the process. They averaged 32.9 points per game on offense while allowing only 9.4 a contest. They have a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Dominick Jolley (1,180 yards, 18 touchdowns), a 1,000-yard passer in junior Austin White (1,064 yards, 14 touchdowns) and one of the best linebackers in the area in senior Robert Nabieu (65 tackles, four sacks).

However, Riley enters only seven spots higher than 1-8 Wawasee — its opponent this week — in the Sagarin computer rankings. The Wildcats’ quality of opponents has been maligned, as its strength of schedule ranks 213th out of 314 teams according to Sagarin. Riley did play well for three quarters in its lone loss to New Prairie before the Cougars pulled away for a 35-12 victory.

While it’s been an historic season for the Wildcats so far, questions from the outside remain if they’re capable of winning in the postseason. They’ll get a chance to prove all those doubters wrong starting Friday.

NorthWood has the talent. Can it now put it all together in the sectionals?

Last year, NorthWood entered the postseason 9-0 and poised to make a deep run in Class 4A. Off the field issues arose, however, ultimately catching up to NorthWood in a Sectional 18 championship game loss to rival Northridge.

On paper, the Panthers (7-2) have playmakers all over the field, highlighted by Georgia commit NiTareon Tuggle at wide receiver (55 receptions, 747 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Michigan commit JoJo Edmond at defensive back/wide receiver (485 receiving yards on offense, two interceptions on defense). Senior Owen Roeder is a prolific passer (2,160 yards, 24 touchdowns), while senior Keith Miller has led a good Panther defense with 69 tackles.

If NorthWood can learn from its mistakes of last year, it could be in good shape to play for the sectional title again. The Panthers open with South Bend Saint Joseph (4-5) this week, while a pair of 2-7 teams in South Bend Washington and Plymouth play the other quarterfinal game paired with them. A likely showdown with either Northridge or Riley would await the Panthers in the title tilt, with NorthWood seeking its first sectional trophy since 2016.

Does Northridge have a third-straight sectional title in it?

Raiders coach Chad Eppley’s “Why Not Us?” mantra has been effective in his first two years, turning two, 5-4 regular seasons into a Class 4A state title game appearance in 2021 and a sectional championship last year.

This season is a little different for Northridge (7-2), as it is not the underdog going into the postseason. Some might even call the Raiders the favorite in Sectional 18, having a head-to-head win over NorthWood during the regular season to bolster its résumé.

Staying healthy will be key for the Raiders, as starting quarterback Brayden Clark, running back McClain Miller and linebacker Brock Thompson have missed time this year due to injuries. A long road trip to Logansport (4-5) awaits Northridge Friday, with the Riley-Wawasee winner up next in the semifinals.

Is Mishawaka Marian poised to play spoiler in Class 3A?

It’s hard to call a program with the pedigree of Marian’s an underdog, but the Knights have the chance to play that role this season.

Marian (5-4) enters the postseason on a three-game winning streak and playing its best football of the year. If it is to reach the sectional title game, though, it’ll more than likely have to beat two undefeated teams to do so. The Knights start with 9-0 West Noble Friday in Ligonier, with a potential 10-0 Knox team waiting for them in the semifinals should Knox beat Lakeland (6-3) Friday.

With the momentum the Knights have built up in recent weeks, they’re in position to bust some people’s brackets in Class 3A, Sectional 26.

Is this the year LaVille beats Andrean?

The Lancers have had its season end at the hands of the 59ers the last two seasons, losing in a 2A regional final in 2021 and the Sectional 33 semifinals last year.

Drayk Bowen — Indiana’s Mr. Football last year and current Notre Dame linebacker — isn’t walking through that door for Andrean this year, though, which should make LaVille fans thrilled. Even with a 3-6 record, Andrean is still a formidable foe for the Lancers (8-1) in the sectional opener Friday night.

Senior quarterback Lucas Plummer (940 passing yards, 11 touchdowns) and junior running back Cody Allen (761 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) are going to have to carry the day on offense, while LaVille’s defense will need to play up to its 13.2 points-per-game allowed standard if it wants to eliminate its recent postseason boogeyman.

Could Triton reach the 1A semi-state title game?

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Trojans are one of the final four teams left in 1A.

The Sectional 41 draw for Triton (6-3) is advantageous, getting its first two games against below .500 teams in the quarterfinal and semifinal. Pioneer or North Judson is the likely sectional championship game opponent, teams the Trojans beat in back-to-back weeks earlier this season. Should Triton make it that far, a potential regional showdown with unbeaten Park Tudor would be next.

The Trojans have been one of the area’s surprise teams under first-year head coach Zach Whittaker. They have all the ingredients to win its first sectional title since 2018 and first-ever regional crown.

