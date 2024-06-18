Seven starting pitchers possibly available on the trade market should Brewers look to pursue

Even after a loss Monday the Milwaukee Brewers are 12 games over .500 with a healthy 5½-game lead in the National League Central. That's happening despite the fact an injury-depleted rotation has left the Brewers scrambling for options. Included in those decisions has been the urgency to get 22-year-old Carlos Rodriguez to the big leagues, and he's now struggled in his first two starts.

Injuries have knocked out Wade Miley for the season, and quite likely Robert Gasser. Jakob Junis and DL Hall are in the midst of prolonged absences. Joe Ross has experienced a setback in his rehab. Aaron Ashby is still fighting his way back from shoulder surgery that cost him all of 2023, and the Brewers entered the season knowing they'd already be without Brandon Woodruff.

We're still six weeks from the July 30 trade deadline, and the Brewers seldom pursue an obvious course of action as the deadline approaches. And, after all, they've made it work this long without a traditional rotation intact; why not longer?

But just in case, these are the starting pitchers likely to be available.

Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the Marlins may move earlier rather than later in selling. Entering Tuesday at 23-49, Miami has fallen off a cliff after making the playoffs last year and possess the worst record in the National League.

Luzardo, however, is also battling a stiff back and hasn't had great numbers this year, with a 5.00 ERA and 1.245 WHIP. He had a 3.58 ERA last season with a similar WHIP following up a strong 2022 season, but he'd be a risk. After shutting out the Brewers over eight dominant innings May 22, Luzardo has a 6.86 ERA in his next four starts. He does have 2½ years remaining before he becomes a free agent, however.

The White Sox are likely to expect a lot in return if they choose to trade left-hander Garrett Crochet.

He's on the short list of the biggest prizes available at the trade deadline, but he'll be fiercely difficult to obtain. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that if the White Sox move him, he'd command a package "greater than what the Padres gave up for Juan Soto at the 2022 deadline," He wrote later that the White Sox are essentially looking to help shape their franchise for the next decade.

While that seems preposterous, it sounds too rich for the Brewers' blood in any scenario. Crochet will turn 25 on June 20, has been sensational this year (3.16 ERA, 116 strikeouts in 83 innings, 0.895 WHIP) while playing for a team with the worst record in all of baseball, and he's not a free agent until 2027. But he also missed all of the 2022 season with injury.

Could Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde and the Brewers be a perfect match?

Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox, RHP

Chicago struck a bit of gold in signing Fedde to a modest two-year deal out of Korea; he has a 3.09 ERA and 1.168 WHIP this year. The 31-year-old would be an attractive trade chip as a pitcher performing well with another year under contract, even if it's far less ceiling than what a team can acquire in Crochet.

What's intriguing about Fedde is that he works deep into games, lasting fewer than six innings just once in his last eight starts, and that was a five-inning outing against Milwaukee when the Brewers tagged him for four runs but still struck out eight times. For a Brewers staff that struggles to get length from its starters, Fedde could represent the perfect match of impact and affordability in terms of prospect capital.

The Mets might not want to unload Luis Severino if they stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Severino signed a one-year deal with the Mets this offseason and seems to be making his "prove-it" deal work, posting a 4-2 record and 3.12 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP. The two-time all-star, 30, saw his tenure with the Yankees end unceremoniously when he posted a 6.65 ERA last year, but that appears to be water under the bridge.

The question is whether the Mets will sell at all. Despite their own rotation shortcomings, the Mets entered Tuesday riding a six-game winning streak, and even at 34-37, they're just one game back of the final wild-card berth. That's going to cloud most maneuvers at the trade deadline; a glut of teams with mediocre records still find themselves in playoff position, particularly in the NL. Meanwhile, there's never any shortage of suitors for starting pitching acquisitions, including a championship contender Baltimore Orioles team that's also struggling with injuries.

Similar to the Mets, would the Red Sox consider selling? Boston entered Tuesday at 38-35, but the American League is considerably stronger than the NL, and that's 2½ games from the nearest playoff spot.

Pivetta, 31, is a free agent after the season and would be a rental. He has a 4-4 record and 3.88 ERA, plus a quality 1.125 WHIP. His numbers are fairly similar to what he did last year with Boston (4.04 ERA, 1.121 WHIP), although his strikeouts have dropped a bit.

Eflin went 16-8 last season, leading the league in wins, and finished with a 3.50 ERA and 1.024 WHIP. The numbers aren't quite as good this year (4.12 ERA, 1.170 WHIP) but still plenty respectable, and the 30-year-old might become a candidate for a deal if the Rays (34-38, six games from nearest playoff spot) can't rescue the season.

It's a rare spot for the Rays to occupy, but the Brewers and Rays do have some history, including a general manager (Matt Arnold) who used to work for the organization and a couple recent deals, notably the Willy Adames exchange in 2021, as well as deals involving Mike Brosseau and Javier Guerra.

There is, however, the contract to consider; Eflin is in the second-year of a three-year deal and would make $18 million next season. The Brewers have never approached spending that much on a starting pitcher for one season.

Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn has been on the injured list since mid-May.

The Athletics seem to be perpetually stuck in selling mode, and yet Blackburn has been with the big-league team since 2017, including an all-star season in 2022. The 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 1.152 WHIP this season. There's one problem: He's also been on the injured list since May 15 with a stress fracture in his foot, and injuries have often been a part of his story. He's not expected back before the all-star break but he did resume his throwing program around June 10.

Blackburn wouldn't reach free agency until 2026.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Seven possible starting pitchers available before MLB trade deadline