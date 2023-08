Which Spartans could end up at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this year?

Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed thrived at last year’s Senior Bowl — which helped him rise all the way up to the second round of the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List was released with seven different Spartans being included on the list.

See which Spartans were included on the preseason watch list:

Simeon Barrow Jr.

Spencer Brown

Maliq Carr

Aaron Brule

Nick Samac

Tre Mosley

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire