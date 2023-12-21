These seven South Bend area football players signed with major colleges Wednesday

Plenty of high-profile football recruits from the South Bend area put pen to paper Wednesday as part of the early signing period for college football.

From the defending national champions to a team in this year’s College Football Playoff to an FCS power, the South Bend area will be well represented at the next level for years to come because of the Class of 2024 recruits.

Here are where seven of the top area recruits signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, wide receiver, NorthWood

Signed: Georgia

The Tribune Player of the Year had verbally committed to the back-to-back national champions in April. Even though he took an official visit to LSU this past weekend, Tuggle remained locked in with Georgia. He had a decorated career at NorthWood, finishing with 173 receptions, 2,866 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also scored on rushing, passing, kickoff return and punt return plays as well, making him one of the most dangerous players in the area.

Jo’Ziah “JoJo” Edmond, defensive back, NorthWood

Signed: Michigan

Edmond flipped from Purdue to Michigan on Aug. 1 and maintained his commitment ever since. He only played one season for NorthWood, but he made a big impact. The Warren Central transfer was named the IndyStar Mr. Football for his position, recording 59 tackles and five interceptions in 15 games for the Panthers. He also made an impact on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Edmond skyrocketed up recruiting boards this year, going from the mid-500s to 168th overall on the 247 Sports rankings.

NorthWood football players Jo'Ziah Edmond, left, and NiTareon Tuggle, right, take a photo with Panthers head coach Nate Andrews during a signing day event Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. Edmond signed with Michigan and Tuggle Georgia.

Jaden Hart, running back, Michigan City

Signed: Syracuse

Michigan City's Jaden Hart runs the ball during the Mishawaka vs. Michigan City sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Mishawaka High School.

Hart had a solid senior season for the Wolves, rushing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete also had 197 receiving yards and a touchdown. Hart received offers from Purdue, Iowa State and Kentucky, among others, before committing to the Orange. He also stayed with Syracuse despite the in-season firing of former head coach Dino Babers, with the new coaching staff led by Fran Brown keeping Hart as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Dion Smith, defensive lineman, Michigan City

Signed: Ball State

Another Wolves player going D1, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle recorded 33 sacks (4.5 for loss) this season. He also played offensive line for Michigan City but has signed to play defensive line for the Cardinals.

Ryan Eldridge, offensive lineman, Goshen

Signed: Ball State

Goshen senior Ryan Eldridge (42) and Northridge sophomore Hayden Johnson battle for a loose ball during a boys basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Goshen High School.

Eldridge joins Smith in the recruiting class of 2024 in Muncie. Eldridge played right tackle for the RedHawks this year, playing well despite the team’s 1-9 record. He’s also a good basketball player at the school, using his 6-foot-8, 265-pound frame to average 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game so far this season.

Wyatt Boals, defensive lineman, Northridge

Signed: Illinois State

Boals battled injuries his senior season, missing the last four games for a team that finished 9-3 overall and made it to the sectional final. A two-way starter along both lines this year, Boals is listed as a defensive lineman signee by the Redbirds. He had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks from his defensive line spot this year before the injury slowed him down. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman has been verbally committed to Illinois State since July.

McClain Miller, running back, Northridge

Signed: North Dakota State

Northridge senior McClain Miller (5) runs with the ball during the IHSAA Class 4A, Sectional 18 football championship game against NorthWood Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Northridge High School in Middlebury.

Miller gets to join one of the premier FCS programs in the country in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine national titles since 2011, including five in a row from 2011-15. Like his high school teammate Boals, Miller also navigated through injury issues this season, missing three games in the middle of the year. He still finished with an impressive 967 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns to give him 2,055 yards and 24 scores on the ground for his career.

