These seven South Bend area football players signed with major colleges Wednesday
Plenty of high-profile football recruits from the South Bend area put pen to paper Wednesday as part of the early signing period for college football.
From the defending national champions to a team in this year’s College Football Playoff to an FCS power, the South Bend area will be well represented at the next level for years to come because of the Class of 2024 recruits.
Here are where seven of the top area recruits signed their letters of intent Wednesday.
NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, wide receiver, NorthWood
Signed: Georgia
The Tribune Player of the Year had verbally committed to the back-to-back national champions in April. Even though he took an official visit to LSU this past weekend, Tuggle remained locked in with Georgia. He had a decorated career at NorthWood, finishing with 173 receptions, 2,866 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also scored on rushing, passing, kickoff return and punt return plays as well, making him one of the most dangerous players in the area.
More: Here is the 2023 South Bend Tribune All-Area Football team
Jo’Ziah “JoJo” Edmond, defensive back, NorthWood
Signed: Michigan
Edmond flipped from Purdue to Michigan on Aug. 1 and maintained his commitment ever since. He only played one season for NorthWood, but he made a big impact. The Warren Central transfer was named the IndyStar Mr. Football for his position, recording 59 tackles and five interceptions in 15 games for the Panthers. He also made an impact on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Edmond skyrocketed up recruiting boards this year, going from the mid-500s to 168th overall on the 247 Sports rankings.
More: Jo'Ziah Edmond blossoms into two-way star for NorthWood football
Jaden Hart, running back, Michigan City
Signed: Syracuse
Hart had a solid senior season for the Wolves, rushing for 879 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete also had 197 receiving yards and a touchdown. Hart received offers from Purdue, Iowa State and Kentucky, among others, before committing to the Orange. He also stayed with Syracuse despite the in-season firing of former head coach Dino Babers, with the new coaching staff led by Fran Brown keeping Hart as part of the 2024 recruiting class.
Dion Smith, defensive lineman, Michigan City
Signed: Ball State
Another Wolves player going D1, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle recorded 33 sacks (4.5 for loss) this season. He also played offensive line for Michigan City but has signed to play defensive line for the Cardinals.
Ryan Eldridge, offensive lineman, Goshen
Signed: Ball State
Eldridge joins Smith in the recruiting class of 2024 in Muncie. Eldridge played right tackle for the RedHawks this year, playing well despite the team’s 1-9 record. He’s also a good basketball player at the school, using his 6-foot-8, 265-pound frame to average 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game so far this season.
Wyatt Boals, defensive lineman, Northridge
Signed: Illinois State
Boals battled injuries his senior season, missing the last four games for a team that finished 9-3 overall and made it to the sectional final. A two-way starter along both lines this year, Boals is listed as a defensive lineman signee by the Redbirds. He had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks from his defensive line spot this year before the injury slowed him down. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman has been verbally committed to Illinois State since July.
McClain Miller, running back, Northridge
Signed: North Dakota State
Miller gets to join one of the premier FCS programs in the country in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine national titles since 2011, including five in a row from 2011-15. Like his high school teammate Boals, Miller also navigated through injury issues this season, missing three games in the middle of the year. He still finished with an impressive 967 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns to give him 2,055 yards and 24 scores on the ground for his career.
