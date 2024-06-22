Seven seconds of madness which led to Turkey’s crazy own goal

Altay Bayindir could do nothing to avert the disaster - AP/Michael Probst

Turkey still held hopes of getting back into their Euro 2024 group-stage clash with Portugal until, at 1-0, a shocking miscommunication between Samet Akaydin and goalkeeper Altay Bayındır left them reeling.

Telegraph Sport breaks down the slapstick moment Turkey’s hopes were dashed:

27.53

Joao Cancelo, having played a quick one-two with Bruno Fernandes after showing brilliant awareness to dart ahead of the flat-footed Ferdi Kadioglu to win possession, rolls his foot over the ball and then plays a pass into the space he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is about to attack.

27.54

Ronaldo, though, had checked his run and, furious at Cancelo’s haste, throws a mini-tantrum. Jumping in the air and hurling his arms down in frustration, Portugal’s captain turns his back to the play, making no attempt to conceal his disappointment with his team-mate.

27.55

Cancelo, in turn, has his arms outstretched and is remonstrating with Portugal’s deified No. 7 as if to say: ‘Why did you stop your run?’. Unbeknownst to both players, it was merely the preamble to something altogether more comical.

27.56

Under no pressure, Samet Akaydin has all the time in the world but the Turkey centre-half, making only his eighth appearance for his country, plays a blind pass back to his goalkeeper, Altay Bayındır, Andre Onana’s understudy at Manchester United who was only parachuted into the side because of an injury to Mert Gunok. When he does look up, he finds to his horror that Bayindir was not where he thought he was and the ball is trickling towards an empty net.

You don't see that very often 🫣



Portugal double their advantage in very bizarre circumstance 🇵🇹#Euro2024 | #TURPOR pic.twitter.com/zNdpga7VW1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2024

27.57

Ronaldo, hissy fit over, has his eyes on the game once again and cannot believe what is unfolding in front of him. Cancelo, similarly, breaks off his protestations to suddenly start careering towards goal. Bayindir, by this time, is hurtling back towards his own goal and Turkey’s right back Zeki Celik is doing the same, desperately trying to retrieve a most desperate situation as an agonising foot race ensues.

27.58

The scene unfolds almost in slow motion as the army of Portugal supporters stationed directly behind the goal - and the entire 66,000 crowd - can barely believe what they are witnessing. Bayindir and Celik hurl themselves at the ball but it has already crossed the line before they can clear and the sliding duo going crashing into the net together.

28.00

Portugal players fling their arms in the air as their fans erupt, all convinced the ball is in, and referee Felix Zwayer duly confirms it, the goal decision system sending a signal to his watch to confirm as much. Akaydin cut a distraught figure as Turkey’s fans - who outnumbered their Portugal counterparts 3 to 1 and had been making a din - fell silent. It was one of the great slapstick moments in the 64-year history of the Euros.

