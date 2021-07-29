Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo reportedly headed to Yankees in blockbuster trade

Joey Gallo got a chance to say a final goodbye Tuesday night with a home run and postgame interview.

Less than 24 hours later, the Texas Rangers traded the outfield slugger to the New York Yankees. The trade would involve eight players with lefty John King also going to New York and six returning to the Rangers, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

The Rangers will receive pitcher Glenn Otto, infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith as well as Trevor Huver from the Yankees and a few other prospects, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

The Texas Rangers will receive RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver as part of the package from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, sources tell ESPN.



Rangers are getting massive haul of prospects in this deal. Others involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

“If this is my last time, thank you to the Rangers fans, you’ve guys have been great to me,” Gallo said to Emily Jones on the Bally’s postgame show following a 5-4 win on Tuesday. “Hopefully we can make more memories but I don’t want to miss an opportunity to say thank you to everybody.”

Joey Gallo chats with @EmilyJonesMcCoy following the much needed win against Arizona. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/REcnVOEkqs — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) July 28, 2021

Gallo was scratched just before Wednesday’s home game with Arizona for “non-medical reasons.”

He is hitting .223 with 69 hits, 25 home runs and 55 RBI this season.

He also recorded his ninth assist, sixth in the last 10 games, from the outfield during the first inning of Tuesday night’s win.

The Rangers drafted Gallo with the 39th overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft. He had spent the past seven seasons in Arlington, batting .211 with 145 home runs, 385 hits and 317 RBI.

Gallo hit 41 and 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 with a combined 197 hits, 42 doubles and 172 RBI in that span.

He took part in the home run derby in July and was selected to the All-Star game this season as well as in 2019.

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo reacts after hitting a fly ball for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia (53) and Joey Gallo, right, celebrate Garcia’s solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)