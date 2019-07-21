Seven schools make the cut for Rivals150 forward Myles Stute

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150

E6anpg1sdw2afrtd1kmd

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jon Lopez/Nike

Myles Stute has taken another step toward his college decision. Following a tremendous showing this summer on the camp and travel circuit, Stute has narrowed his college list to a final seven.

A 6-foot-7 rising senior who can play either forward position, Stute has accrued over 20 scholarship offers. However, he felt the time was right to zero in on a select group that now consists of Clemson, Florida, Marquette, Pitt, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

MORE: Harrison Ingram shines in adidas Gauntlet Finale

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “They have been recruiting me really hard and the personal relationship I have built with the coaching staff would be really hard to turn down. They contend for a spot in the tournament every year and are one of those teams that are just a piece away from being a really good team, and I would love to be that piece.”

Florida: “They were one my first real big offers and I really love coach Mike White’s coaching philosophy. I believe they have what I need to take my game and myself to the next level.”

Marquette: “They’re a bona fide top Big East program. Coach Wojo (Steve) Wojciechowski lets his guys play within themselves and because of that, they look really good. I love Marquette.”

Pitt: “Coach Jeff Capel is a really good dude and I love what he’s done with the program since he has been there. They’re building something special at Pitt and I would love to be a part of it.”

Texas A&M: “Coach Buzz (Williams) simply gets guys better. He produces pros and wins games. I am excited to see what Texas A&M does this year under his tutelage.”

Story continues

Vanderbilt: “Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse has shown that he can coach and develop talent at almost any level. Him being a wing during his paying days and knowing what it takes to get there and win is definitely intriguing to me.”

Virginia Tech: “Coach Mike Young is also someone who simply gets guys better. I love the atmosphere at Virginia Tech and I am excited to get down there really soon.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION

Down to a final seven, next will be visits for Stute.

“I have an unofficial visit scheduled with Vanderbilt for the first weekend in August and an official visit scheduled with Florida for the third weekend in September,” he told Rivals.com. “I am talking with Virginia Tech to get an official visit locked in for the first weekend in September, as well. Past that, nothing else has been set.”

Stute has sped the recruiting process up, which could lead to a commitment in the fall. “As of right now, I am aiming for that November signing,” he said. “Just so I can get it out of the way and put all of my focus on this last season.”

A 6-foot-7 forward that has become a near knockdown perimeter shooter, Stute is a priority for all seven programs that made the cut. No school stands out as the favorite with his visits likely to be the deciding factor for which program he signs with later this year.