Seven-run third inning sparks Nationals’ 8-1 rout as Marlins lose third in a row

Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run third inning as the Washington Nationals cruised to an 8-1 victory against the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

CJ Abrams had three hits and drove in two runs, Jacob Young added two hits and two runs, Jesse Winker and Luis Garcia Jr. each had two hits and a run and Joey Meneses knocked in two runs for the Nationals, who have won six of seven.

Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore (6-5) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. He struck out 10, did not walk a batter and produced 25 swings and misses, tied with Jared Jones of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the most in a major league game this season.

Miami right-hander Shaun Anderson made his first big-league start since 2019 and departed after giving up seven consecutive hits to start the third inning.

Anderson (0-2) was tagged for all seven runs in the inning and 10 hits. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter.

Tim Anderson had three hits, his fourth straight multihit game, as the Marlins lost their third in a row.

The Marlins had runners on second and third with two outs in the second inning when Nick Fortes hit a chopper to deep third and he beat the throw from Nick Senzel to score Anderson for a 1-0 lead.

In between innings, Gore approached Senzel and was shoved away by Senzel before they were separated.

Young singled to lead off the third and Abrams then hit a grounder up the middle that second baseman Otto Lopez stopped with a sliding backhand. Lopez tried to pitch the ball from his glove to Tim Anderson covering second, and the ball went wide.

Thomas then hit a high fly off the left-field foul pole for a three-run homer and a 3-1 lead.

Tim Anderson couldn’t make a play on a grounder up the middle by Winker and Eddie Rosario then doubled to right, putting runners on second and third. A grounder up the middle by Meneses got through, driving in both runners for a 5-1 lead.

Huascar Brazoban replaced Shaun Anderson after the starter surrendered another single. Brazoban was tagged for a two-out, two-run single by Abrams for a 7-1 lead.

Winker added an RBI single in the sixth.