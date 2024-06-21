Seven-run second powers RailRiders to victory

MOOSIC — A night after scoring multiple runs in four straight innings to beat Buffalo, the RailRiders did most of their damage in one inning early Wednesday.

It still resulted in a convincing win.

Jorbit Vivas ripped a two-run double and T.J. Rumfield nailed a two-run home run to cap a seven-run second inning, and Will Warren continued a resurgent June with six strong innings to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to an 8-2 victory at PNC Field.

After a disastrous May during which he pitched to a 15.88 ERA in four starts, Warren continued to show he turned a corner. The Bisons managed seven hits against him in six innings, but only two solo homers — one by Will Robertson to right-center with two outs in the fourth and a second by designated hitter Riley Tirotta leading off the sixth — dented the scoreboard against him. And by the time those two baseballs sailed out of the yard, the RailRiders already put Buffalo in a desperate situation.

In four June starts, Warren owns a 2.86 ERA in 22 innings.

"Will was extremely aggressive in the strike zone today," manager Shelley Duncan said. "His sinker was absolutely outstanding. It was explosive, had a ton of vertical, downward movement on it. It was awesome. That opened up everything for him. It's fun to see him when he's aggressive in the zone."

The offense sure did its part to make him that way with that big early outburst.

Carlos Narvaez started the second by working a walk out of veteran right-hander Aaron Sanchez. A hard single to right by Jose Rojas put runners on first and second with nobody out and set up a defensive miscue that ultimately took the Bisons out of the game.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-hopper to third that third baseman Damiano Palmegiani misplayed, getting eaten up by the hop to his left. The ball scooted into left field, allowing Narvaez to score, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

Sanchez did not respond well. He issued his second walk of the inning, to Taylor Trammell, loading the bases before Jeter Downs hit a deep fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly.

Oswald Peraza followed by winning a tough battle, falling behind, 0-2, before working the count full and punching the ninth pitch of his at-bat into right field for an RBI single. Jorbit Vivas' hard double down the right field line — a 105.9 mph laser into the corner — brought Trammell and Peraza home to push the lead to 5-0.

Rumfield ended the rally, and Sanchez's night after just 1⅔ innings, with a towering home run just to the left of the bar seating in right, putting the RailRiders up by a touchdown against a Buffalo team that never could pile up hits against the RailRiders pitching staff.

"I think that was the 36th pitch of the inning," Rumfield said. "You just have to trust what you do before the game in preparation and see that all the guys in front of you are just grinding at-bats out. The fact that I got a good pitch to hit is just a testament to the other guys in the lineup.

"Just getting those runs in front of Warren and letting him do what he does, it's huge for our team."

Warren allowed just five singles outside of the home runs, and he walked only two. Perhaps most importantly, 55 of his 88 pitches were strikes.

"I was just trying to get ahead early, keep them on their heels and stay on the attack," Warren said. "Good things usually happen. The two homers, I was behind, 2-0 (in the count), so that just shows you the importance of being aggressive and staying ahead. It puts you in a good position."

Thursday's game

RailRiders (42-29) vs. Buffalo (35-36), 6:35 p.m., PNC Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders TBD vs. Bisons TBD

Off the rails

* Lefty reliever Clayton Andrews was optioned back to the RailRiders on Wednesday, a day after being promoted to the big leagues. He didn't appear in Tuesday's game against Baltimore.

* Along with Ramirez, the RailRiders added a pair of relievers to the roster. Right-handers Jesus Liranzo and Jack Neely were promoted from Double-A Somerset. Liranzo appeared in six games for the RailRiders last season, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings. He was 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in seven games this season for the Patriots. Neely, a former Ohio State ace, struck out 51 batters in 31 innings over 22 appearances for Somerset. Combined, they worked three scoreless innings of relief Wednesday.

* Two Yankees pitchers started rehab assignments Wednesday at Single-A Tampa. Right-hander J.T. Brubaker (Tommy John surgery) threw three two-hit shutout innings for the Tarpons, striking out two, in his first appearance since Oct. 4, 2022 with the Pirates. Reliever Scott Effross took over for him, working a perfect fourth inning. He hadn't pitched since Oct. 3, 2022 because of Tommy John surgery in 2022 and back surgery earlier this year.

* The RailRiders moved to 11-0 on Wednesdays.