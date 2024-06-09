Seven-run 10th inning helps Twins beat Pirates 11-5, halt five-game slide

PITTSBURGH – The Twins' 22-inning scoreless drought that spanned 329 pitches came to an end in the first inning Sunday.

It took extra innings for the Twins to put a stop to their five-game losing streak.

Manuel Margot opened the 10th inning with an opposite-field RBI triple, giving the Twins their first hit with a runner in scoring position in 13 chances, before Carlos Santana and Carlos Correa delivered two-run hits in an 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Twins ended their nine-game road trip through Houston, New York and Pittsburgh with a 3-6 record.

The Twins batted around their lineup in the 10th inning, just their second extra-inning game of the season. Ben Heller, the fifth reliever the Pirates used, issued a 10-pitch walk to Ryan Jeffers when it was still a one-run game, hit three batters and surrendered five hits in an ugly 46-pitch inning.

After the Twins were shut out in their previous two games, they found ways to score, finally, through unconventionally.

Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back singles against Pirates hard-throwing rookie starter Jared Jones in the first inning, who reached 100 mph with his fastball. Jones walked Max Kepler on four pitches to load the bases before issues a bases-loaded walk to Jose Miranda. It was the first time the Twins scored a run since the fifth inning Thursday in New York.

Alex Kirilloff followed with a ground ball to first base, driving in a run when he beat out a potential double play. The inning took a controversial turn afterward. Buxton checked his swing on an inside fastball, and he fouled the ball backward, deflecting off catcher Henry Davis' mitt before it caromed to the backstop.

Home-plate umpire Ryan Wills and the rest of the umpiring crew didn't see or hear the ball hit the barrel of Buxton's bat, allowing Kepler to score from third base on a nonreviewable passed ball.

A three-run first inning and the Twins scored two without putting the ball in play.

The Twins didn't add to their lead against Jones, unable to produce a run after putting two runners on base with none out in the second inning and a one-out double in the third inning.

Bailey Ober was mostly cruising in his start until he issued a walk to Davis, the No. 9 hitter in the Pirates lineup, with two outs in the fifth inning. Next up was a nine-pitch walk to Andrew McCutchen. Bryan Reynolds followed with a line-drive RBI double to right field, and Connor Joe knocked Ober out of the game with a two-run triple that landed past a diving Kirilloff in the left-center gap.

Ober failed to complete at least five innings for the third time this season. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 4⅔ innings with two walks. He's compiled nine walks across his last four starts (19⅔ innings), matching his total from his first nine outings (47 innings).

The Twins tied the score in the sixth inning. Ryan Jeffers, who ended a 0-for-18 slump in the second inning when a double dropped a few inches from Joe who made a diving attempt in left field, hit a one-out single through the right side of the infield. Pirates reliever Kyle Nicolas then lost command of his pitches, plunking Willi Castro and walking Carlos Santana on four pitches.

After Pittsburgh brought in lefty reliever Justin Bruihl with the bases loaded and one out, and the Twins countered with Royce Lewis as a pinch hitter. Lewis hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Jeffers from third.

The Twins bullpen combined to pitch 5⅓ innings without giving up an earned run.