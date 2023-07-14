Seven-round NFL re-draft using all active players includes 22 former Alabama players

Have you ever imagined what might happen if every NFL player was a free agent and the NFL teams re-drafted with every active player in the league?

Well, Chad Reuter of NFL.com re-drafts the entire NFL annually, which consists of individual defensive players as well as all offensive players. Certain positions, like the quarterback, obviously carry more weight so it is cool to see where your favorite players stack up.

The seven-round draft included 224 picks, 22 of which were former Alabama players. Below are all of the former Crimson Tide players that made the list as well as their ranking spot:

Najee Harris - No. 218 overall (7th Round)

The Steelers have struggled to give Harris much help in the running game behind a poor offensive line, but he is still a young back entering only his third season in the league. He will also have the best quarterback play of his NFL career in 2023.

Dalvin Tomlinson - No. 205 overall (7th Round)

Tomlinson will be entering his first year with the Cleveland Browns this year after being highly productive for the Vikings the past two seasons. During Tomlinson’s time in Minnesota he posted 81 combined tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Jerry Jeudy - No. 195 overall (7th Round)

The Broncos landed the hire of the off season by brining in future Hall of Fame coach Sean Peyton to turn around what was an anemic offense in 2022. A revitalisation of Russell Wilson should bring a dramatic increase in Jeudy’s production this season.

Christian Barmore - No. 194 overall (7th Round)

Through only two years in the league, Barmore has been wildly productive for the Patriots defense. He has posted 69 total tackles, four sacks, and has been an elite force when it comes to stopping the run. He also has added value in playing for a Bill Belichick-led defense.

Daron Payne - No. 171 overall (6th Round)

Payne is half of the Alabama duo that makes up the Commanders’ interior defensive line alongside Jonathan Allen. Payne is coming off of far and away his best career season with 64 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Landon Dickerson - No. 168 overall (6th Round)

Dickerson was initially at Florida State before transferring to Alabama and being a key piece of the Tide’s 2020 National Championship run. Dickerson now has the responsibility of protecting Jalen Hurts and will be a huge anchor in the Eagles Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Marlon Humphrey - No. 161 overall (6th Round)

Humphrey is widely regarded as one of the best corners in the game and didn’t give up a single touchdown in coverage last season. He had 71 total tackles, three sacks and three interceptions for the Ravens in 2022.

Will Anderson - No. 125 overall (4th Round)

Anderson was just selected No. 3 overall in April’s 2023 NFL Draft and will be the foundation piece in a rebuilding Texans organization. As a rookie, his only responsibility will be to go get after the quarterback and should put up impressive sack numbers.

Jonathan Allen - No. 123 overall (4th Round)

I referenced Allen alongside Payne earlier as they make up the foundation of the Washington defense. Allen inked a four-year $72 million last offseason and won’t be leaving D.C. anytime soon. He had 64 tackles and 7.5 sacks a season ago.

Trevon Diggs - No. 121 overall (4th Round)

Nobody rolls the dice more than the Cowboys Trevon Diggs, and that is a partial reason why he lead the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021. He is a boom-or-bust player that has at times been known to give up a big play here or there. Regardless, 17 interceptions through three years in the league is insane.

DeVonta Smith - No. 110 overall (4th Round)

Smith enters his third year in the league and the Eagles offense is humming at the highest of levels right now. Jalen Hurts is playing as an MVP-caliber player and he plays across the field from arguably the best WR in the NFL in A.J. Brown. He should have insane production in a weaker NFC division.

Amari Cooper - No. 100 overall (4th Round)

Amari Cooper is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career despite having an inconsistent play at the quarterback position after Deshaun Watson missed the first 11 games of the season due to a suspension. With Watson fully inserted into the lineup and a great running game, Cooper should have another massive season for the Browns.

Mac Jones - No. 82 overall (3rd Round)

Jones finally feels like he is starting to get the pieces around him to succeed with a new OC in Bill O’Brien and strong rumors of mutual interest between New England and FA WR Deandre Hopkins. Jones has one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL and will be in the midst of the playoff hunt.

Minkah Fitzpatrick - No. 70 overall (3rd Round)

Many people would argue that Minkah is the best safety in the NFL, and I am not here to argue. He is coming off of a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl appearance in a season where he had 96 tackles and six interceptions. The six picks were enough to lead the league in 2022.

Jaylen Waddle - No. 58 overall (2nd Round)

Waddle is such a unique and game-breaking player for the Dolphins because of his game-changing speed. Playing alongside Tyreek Hill leads defenses dazed and confused while Tua has proven to be one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL. HC Mike McDaniels also does a great job of scheming his receivers open.

Josh Jacobs - No. 55 overall (2nd Round)

Jacobs was the NFL’s rushing champion in 2022 as he led the way with 1,653 yards and tacked on 12 touchdowns. After the departure of QB Derek Carr, I expect the Raiders to lean even heavier into Jacobs this season. That is, if they can resolve the ongoing contract disputes.

Derrick Henry - No. 45 overall (2nd Round)

Henry is viewed by most as the best running back in the NFL and is the only active NFL RB to have won the Heisman Trophy. The Titans offense runs entirely through Henry and despite offseason trade rumors, he will be their bread and butter going into 2023.

Quinnen Williams - No. 40 overall (2nd Round)

The Jets Quinnen Williams is also coming off of a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022 and is in line to become the highest-paid player in the history of the DT position outside of Aaron Donald. Williams was an absolute monster last season with 55 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and deflected four passes.

Patrick Surtain II - No. 38 overall (2nd Round)

Broncos Patrick Surtain was named the best cornerback in the NFL according to executives, coaches and scouts in the league today. He has proven that he can lock down one side of the field and allow his pass rushers to get to the quarterback. If Denver is to turn things around with Sean Peyton they will need Surtain to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Bryce Young - No. 36 overall (2nd Round)

The hype is real for the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick as his football acumen and knowledge have reportedly blown away the Panthers coaching staff. The Panthers have talent at the skill positions and a proven head coach in Frank Reich so I think there is a reason people have such high expectations for him. The NFC South is wide open for the taking and Young seems to enjoy winning games.

Tua Tagovailoa - No. 21 overall (1st Round)

Tua Tagovailoa has the benefit of having some of the best weapons at his disposal in the entire NFL. Waddle and Tyreek Hill are probably the best receiving duo in the NFL, Mike McDaniel is a wizard when it comes to play calling and they have a sneaky good running back room behind Raheem Mostert.

Jalen Hurts - No. 4 overall (1st Round)

Hurts is an MVP-caliber player coming off of one of the greatest Super Bowl performances in NFL history, what can be said about the guy? He also has an unbelievable receiving core, a great RB in D’Andrew Swift, a solid OL and overall an amazing roster.

