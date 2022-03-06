Seven round Browns mock draft from Mock Draft Database

This week the NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing and like most NFL fanatics it is always a bright spot in the off-season to get the testing results, but we have to make do with what we currently have. We have been using mock draft simulators from The Draft Network, but I wanted to mix it up this week and try out the interesting mock on NFL Mock Draft Database.

Just like in previous versions, I did an automated simulation without my opinion. In the following slides, I will provide the simulation’s selection and then my choice instead in the next slide. To be honest, I was actually shocked I agreed with so many of the selections.

MDD: 1st Round 13th Pick: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd is the definition of versatility on the second level as he has the traits to be an All-Pro caliber linebacker on the inside or the outside. Lloyd is also a high effort player and has highlight reels filled with plays made from sideline to sideline.

So many plays to choose from, but here are a select few that will show you why this dude is one of the best defenders in the nation, deserving of a 1st round grade, and IMO the best LB in this year’s draft! Devin Lloyd is special! @DevinLloyd_ Love you, brother!! #KongoLife #RSNB pic.twitter.com/th1GXzyMOz — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 3, 2022

My Preference: 1st Round 13th Pick: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

It is not ideal to take a linebacker this early, but Lloyd is special. Lloyd can thrive in space and is very capable to handle coverage responsibilities, especially in zone. Some players have an unexplainable knack for being around the football and that is Lloyd and this is true in the passing game as well.

Story continues

The NFL is a copycat league. Micah Parsons was an off-ball LB & edge rusher as a rookie. I’d bet teams are going to be looking for the next off-ball backer that can line up on the edge & win around the corner. Devin Lloyd has some of that in his game! pic.twitter.com/trzS577Dz5 — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 21, 2022

MDD: 2nd Round 44th Pick: David Bell, WR, Purdue

David Bell has arguably the best hands in this class and falls within the age guardrail at only 21 years old. Snagging a player with Bell’s level of production in the second round is rare and Bell has three elite years of play in the Big Ten.

David Bell in #Colts offense 🤤 pic.twitter.com/aMmUDvF2zE — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) February 28, 2022

My Preference: 2nd Round 44th Pick: David Bell, WR, Purdue

I like the pick of David Bell here, an All-American performer who accumulated gaudy stats of 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns across three seasons, despite being the focus of every defense they faced. Bell surpassed 100 yards receiving in 17 of his 29 career games and eclipsed 200 yards twice.

David Bell is gonna be a steal for some smart team in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/mpHi3WFc1M — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) March 3, 2022

MDD: 3rd Round 78th Pick: Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

This is an interesting selection because Josh Paschal is usually slated to go later than this, but the simulation has the Browns taking him in the third. Paschal is expected to test extremely well at the combine and the second and third round would not be out of the question.

Josh Paschal nearly took this to the house for Kentucky. 👀

pic.twitter.com/1DheJJBgrN — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) October 11, 2020

My Preference: 3rd Round 78th Pick: Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

Joshua L Jones

I am actually a big fan of Josh Paschal and don’t feel this is a reach at all. Paschal is the type of defender Cleveland needs, with the versatility to play across the entire defensive line. Paschal is an extremely intelligent player that has the football IQ to play in the NFL immediately.

Would love to see Josh Paschal’s gap play in Green Bay next season. Possible day two option out of Kentucky with alignment versatility. Reminds me of another former Kentucky edge rusher who broke out with the #Packers. 💤 pic.twitter.com/vgNse4MoaW — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) February 27, 2022

MDD: 3rd Round 98th Pick: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Farrell Jr. is a big boy at 6’4″ and 325 pounds and he is in no way overweight as his build indicates he can actually gain even more legitimate weight. Farrell has the strength you look for in an interior defensive lineman with the ability to anchor down and be a nuisance.

Mock Draft 7.0 Pick 4 Neil Farrell Jr. #92 DT LSU pic.twitter.com/XHE1gKmtPM — steelers_convo (@steelers_convo) March 4, 2022

My Preference: 3rd Round 98th Pick: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

I don’t have an issue with Neil Farrell Jr., but it is hard to ignore Tyler Smith and his elite ceiling. I would have loved to see Smith come back for one more season at Tulsa to refine his game a tad more, but there is a lot to love about this guy. Smith has the size and athleticism to warrant a serious look in this slot.

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith (#56) is a mauler at the point of attack and here he uses his anchor + functional strength to bury this edge rusher at the top of his rush. (Sorry, no All -22) pic.twitter.com/A20ticL6sL — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) February 21, 2022

MDD: 4th Round 105th Pick: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Trey McBride has the makings of the full package at tight end standing at 6’4″ and 246 pounds. McBride is an excellent blocker with hands designed to pave ways for running backs or make sensational catches. His stock may rise even further after a fantastic combine.

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) to Trey McBride (CSU) for the TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/SQgRHOUllz — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) February 5, 2022

My Preference: 4th Round 105th Pick: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

I am a big fan of Trey McBride and snagging him this late feels like a win, McBride is a smooth route-runner who looks like he can make an impact sooner rather than later. The biggest issue that young tight ends face is in the blocking game and McBride looks to excel in this aspect.

Trey McBride (TE, Colorado St. #85) serving up 🥞’s in the run game. 👀 pic.twitter.com/piTAS2oDJJ — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) February 28, 2022

MDD: 4th Round 116th Pick: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bailey Zappe made the most of his one season at Western Kentucky and was easily one of the most impactful players in all of college football. Zappe may come from a smaller school, but his arm is arguably the strongest in the class.

Bailey Zappe is a wizard. I’ve watched this throw over and over again because of how amazing it is. He’s feels the pressure, readjusts but somehow finds his guy in the back of the endzone and fires with perfect placement. Gutsy throw from him. pic.twitter.com/4I7D0loGsN — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) December 23, 2021

My Preference: 4th Round 116th Pick: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

I am a big fan of this selection, the Browns are clearly in the market for a backup quarterback and Bailey Zappe can be that and possibly even more. Zappe put up insane numbers this past season with 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes and this wasn’t just a product of the system.

Someone help me, I can’t stop tweeting these Bailey Zappe throws. Just an incredibly tight window to fit that ball into. Gave his guy a chance to snag it. pic.twitter.com/QSI4S2wz83 — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) December 24, 2021

MDD: 5th Round 154th Pick: Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It is a bit shocking that Yusuf Corker is not getting more hype as he has a number of traits that should equate to NFL success. Corker has the athleticism to thrive in coverage as well as the fearlessness to be effective in the box.

Joshua Paschal has been getting penetration early on but the first notable play goes to senior, safety Yusuf Corker. Here he gets home on the safety blitz and makes the 3rd down stop on a driving UL Monroe offense pic.twitter.com/qCWmHjycgL — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) September 5, 2021

My Preference: 5th Round 154th Pick: Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

This is another pick that I am a big fan of as Yusuf Corker can do everything you need a safety to do. A bit of a jack of all trades, Corker has decent size at 5’11” and 204 pounds. Kentucky has done a great job of producing NFL defensive talent and Corker looks like the next in line.

Cover 1 and Yusuf Corker is your single high. He is typically looking to hit someone. Eyes get caught in the backfield, but recovers and breaks up this pass. pic.twitter.com/JBJnZHbTK4 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 21, 2022

MDD: 6th Round 191st Pick: Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Stueber had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl and has finished his college career on a strong note. Stueber was a former three-star recruit who was thrown into the starting lineup due to injury and has done nothing but dominate since. Stueber is athletic enough to hang in the NFL at tackle and looks like a perfect fit as far as a zone-running scheme goes.

Andrew Stueber vs. Haskell Garrett pic.twitter.com/lA7QnBJkX6 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 4, 2022

My Preference: 6th Round 191st Pick: Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State



Dakota Marker 2021 004

I do not have an issue with Andrew Stueber, but Pierre Strong Jr, has unique ability and is a guy who can possibly contribute as a rookie. Strong has good size as a back at 5’11” and 202 pounds and had he gone to a bigger school, he would be receiving much more hype.

MDD: 7th Round 220nd Pick: Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Tyler Goodson is a guy who may see his stock rise after what is expected to be an explosive combine performance. Goodson is a play-maker who can reach the end-zone anytime the ball is in his hands and is likely going to be the first Iowa running back selected in the NFL Draft since 2009.

A guy I am watching closely at the upcoming NFL combine is Tyler Goodson. Listed 5-10, 199 hoping he hits 200 He has great burst & speed, along with good strength. He could be a riser post combine Check out my pinned tweet for all my RB breakdowns #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/EZ1i7HPI2Q — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) February 24, 2022

My Preference: 7th Round 220nd Pick: Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I am a big fan of Tyler Goodson and agree with this selection. Goodson doesn’t get the attention he deserves due to playing with such a talented offensive line, but he is a difference-maker who has NFL lead-back potential. Goodson has decent size at 5’10” and 199 pounds and a wealth of video-game type moves that make him deadly in space and hard to wrap up.

Tyler Goodson nickname contest! Favorite I’ve thought of so far: Spin Shady Reply with your best ideas. Let’s get this kid a moniker befitting of his game.pic.twitter.com/DgdAemsIkL https://t.co/vBrEblyqqH — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) May 13, 2020

1

1