Seven recruits offered a scholarship at Ohio State’s first summer camp. Here’s a rundown.

Phil Harrison
·4 min read

There have been some recruiting targets and hopefuls hanging around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this week. That’s because Ohio State held the first of its summer camps. It was not only a chance for kids to get taught by some of the best in the business, but it gave the coaching staff a chance to evaluate some kids for the future of the program.

Evaluate is what the Buckeyes did too. In fact, Ryan Day and staff offered seven kids scholarships coming out of the first of six camps that will ultimately be held.

We thought we’d bring you up to speed on who caught the eyes of the Ohio State football coaching staff and got that coveted scholarship offer. Here’s a rundown of those prospects and where they sit in the landscape of all the recruiting types.

Jermaine Matthews - Defensive Back/Athlete (2023 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

***

N/A

9

38

Rivals

***

N/A

17

68

ESPN

****

NR

NR

NR

On3 Recruiting

****

554

14

53

247 Composite

***

505

16

34

 

Elias Rudolph - Defensive End (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

****

207

6

16

Rivals

****

241

3

13

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

****

162

8

14

247 Composite

****

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

Garrett Stover - Safety/Athlete (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 2-inches, 200-pounds
Hometown: Sunbury, OH

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

****

236

8

38

Rivals

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

****

187

10

15

247 Composite

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

Aaron Scott Jr. - Cornerback (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 1-inch, 160-pounds
Hometown: Springfield, OH

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

****

227

7

25

Rivals

***

N/A

6

N/A

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

247 Composite

***

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

Austin Novosad - Quarterback (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 185-pounds
Hometown: Dripping Springs, TX

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

****

220

38

14

Rivals

****

246

49

11

ESPN

***

N/A

65

18

On3 Recruiting

***

N/A

61

20

247 Composite

****

333

55

17

 

Jalen Thompson - Defensive Line (2023 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 245-pounds
Hometown: Detroit, MI

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

****

N/A

38

2

Rivals

****

178

3

19

ESPN

***

231

4

32

On3 Recruiting

****

184

61

20

247 Composite

****

188

2

28

 

Mylan Graham - Wide Receiver (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 170-pounds
Hometown: New Haven, IN

Recruiting Service

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Rivals

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

247 Composite

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

[listicle id=91574]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories