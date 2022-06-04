Seven recruits offered a scholarship at Ohio State’s first summer camp. Here’s a rundown.

There have been some recruiting targets and hopefuls hanging around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this week. That’s because Ohio State held the first of its summer camps. It was not only a chance for kids to get taught by some of the best in the business, but it gave the coaching staff a chance to evaluate some kids for the future of the program.

Evaluate is what the Buckeyes did too. In fact, Ryan Day and staff offered seven kids scholarships coming out of the first of six camps that will ultimately be held.

We thought we’d bring you up to speed on who caught the eyes of the Ohio State football coaching staff and got that coveted scholarship offer. Here’s a rundown of those prospects and where they sit in the landscape of all the recruiting types.

Jermaine Matthews - Defensive Back/Athlete (2023 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 *** N/A 9 38 Rivals *** N/A 17 68 ESPN **** NR NR NR On3 Recruiting **** 554 14 53 247 Composite *** 505 16 34

Elias Rudolph - Defensive End (2024 class)

After a great camp performance today, I am blessed to announce that I have earned a offer from The Ohio State University! #GoBucks 🌰 @R2X_Rushmen1 @ryandaytime @CoachTy_1 Thanks for having me out🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/DJxv1saxYp — Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) June 1, 2022

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 **** 207 6 16 Rivals **** 241 3 13 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting **** 162 8 14 247 Composite **** N/A N/A N/A

Garrett Stover - Safety/Athlete (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 2-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: Sunbury, OH

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 **** 236 8 38 Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting **** 187 10 15 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aaron Scott Jr. - Cornerback (2024 class)

✞ If you know me this is B1G! I am Extremely blessed to receive my 16th D1 offer from THE Ohio State University!🌰🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FECvYZ2X91 — Aaron Scott Jr (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2022

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 1-inch, 160-pounds

Hometown: Springfield, OH

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 **** 227 7 25 Rivals *** N/A 6 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite *** N/A N/A N/A

Austin Novosad - Quarterback (2024 class)

After a great conversation with coach @ryandaytime and @CoreyDennis_ I am blessed and excited to say I have received an offer from The Ohio State University! 🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/bzz2Sap7LC — Austin Novosad (@Austin2novosad) June 1, 2022

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 185-pounds

Hometown: Dripping Springs, TX

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 **** 220 38 14 Rivals **** 246 49 11 ESPN *** N/A 65 18 On3 Recruiting *** N/A 61 20 247 Composite **** 333 55 17

Jalen Thompson - Defensive Line (2023 class)

#AGTG #GoBucks ✞ Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University !!!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zKWweeS7yJ — Jalen Thompson ✞ (@__4jalen) June 1, 2022

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 245-pounds

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 **** N/A 38 2 Rivals **** 178 3 19 ESPN *** 231 4 32 On3 Recruiting **** 184 61 20 247 Composite **** 188 2 28

Mylan Graham - Wide Receiver (2024 class)

Recruiting Rankings Bio

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 170-pounds

Hometown: New Haven, IN

Recruiting Service Stars Overall State Position 247 N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

