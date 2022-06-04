Seven recruits offered a scholarship at Ohio State’s first summer camp. Here’s a rundown.
There have been some recruiting targets and hopefuls hanging around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this week. That’s because Ohio State held the first of its summer camps. It was not only a chance for kids to get taught by some of the best in the business, but it gave the coaching staff a chance to evaluate some kids for the future of the program.
Evaluate is what the Buckeyes did too. In fact, Ryan Day and staff offered seven kids scholarships coming out of the first of six camps that will ultimately be held.
We thought we’d bring you up to speed on who caught the eyes of the Ohio State football coaching staff and got that coveted scholarship offer. Here’s a rundown of those prospects and where they sit in the landscape of all the recruiting types.
Jermaine Matthews - Defensive Back/Athlete (2023 class)
I am Extremely Blessed to Receive an Offer from The Ohio State University #gobuckeyes @CoachTimWalton @ryandaytime @CoachJimKnowles @CoachChadMurphy @Winton_WoodsFB pic.twitter.com/Y5oz60YoD7
— Jermaine Mathews (@Jr2Maine) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
***
N/A
9
38
Rivals
***
N/A
17
68
ESPN
****
NR
NR
NR
On3 Recruiting
****
554
14
53
247 Composite
***
505
16
34
Elias Rudolph - Defensive End (2024 class)
After a great camp performance today, I am blessed to announce that I have earned a offer from The Ohio State University! #GoBucks 🌰 @R2X_Rushmen1 @ryandaytime @CoachTy_1 Thanks for having me out🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/DJxv1saxYp
— Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 5-foot, 11-inches, 175-pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
****
207
6
16
Rivals
****
241
3
13
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
****
162
8
14
247 Composite
****
N/A
N/A
N/A
Garrett Stover - Safety/Athlete (2024 class)
Extremely thankful to have received and offer from THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY!!!🌰 Thank you! @ryandaytime @Coach_Eliano @CoachJimKnowles @etwill21 #GOBUCKS @Rob_B_Page @Birm @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/uSVgeiMUm7
— Garrett Stover (@GarrettStover2) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 2-inches, 200-pounds
Hometown: Sunbury, OH
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
****
236
8
38
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
****
187
10
15
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Aaron Scott Jr. - Cornerback (2024 class)
✞ If you know me this is B1G! I am Extremely blessed to receive my 16th D1 offer from THE Ohio State University!🌰🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FECvYZ2X91
— Aaron Scott Jr (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 1-inch, 160-pounds
Hometown: Springfield, OH
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
****
227
7
25
Rivals
***
N/A
6
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247 Composite
***
N/A
N/A
N/A
Austin Novosad - Quarterback (2024 class)
After a great conversation with coach @ryandaytime and @CoreyDennis_ I am blessed and excited to say I have received an offer from The Ohio State University! 🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/bzz2Sap7LC
— Austin Novosad (@Austin2novosad) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 185-pounds
Hometown: Dripping Springs, TX
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
****
220
38
14
Rivals
****
246
49
11
ESPN
***
N/A
65
18
On3 Recruiting
***
N/A
61
20
247 Composite
****
333
55
17
Jalen Thompson - Defensive Line (2023 class)
✞
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University !!!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zKWweeS7yJ
— Jalen Thompson ✞ (@__4jalen) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches, 245-pounds
Hometown: Detroit, MI
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
****
N/A
38
2
Rivals
****
178
3
19
ESPN
***
231
4
32
On3 Recruiting
****
184
61
20
247 Composite
****
188
2
28
Mylan Graham - Wide Receiver (2024 class)
Extremely grateful & thankful to receive my 1st offer from The Ohio State University. All glory to God. @brianhartline @CoachJordan82 @Dre_Muhammad @TractionAp @SWiltfong247 @mattfreemanISD @Austin__Mack11 @christomlin pic.twitter.com/B6TQhFnSKi
— Mylan Graham (@MylanGraham) June 1, 2022
Recruiting Rankings Bio
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 170-pounds
Hometown: New Haven, IN
Recruiting Service
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
