Seven questions England can answer on fascinating summer tour

Steve Borthwick with Chandler Cunningham-South during an England training session in Toyko - Getty Images/Koki Nagahama

In December of 2022, Steve Borthwick took on a role that required him to spin several plates. He probably suspected that things were likely to get worse before they eventually improved.

England’s fortunes over the subsequent 18 months will have vindicated that hunch. Following an admirable World Cup campaign and a Six Nations that ended in optimism, Borthwick has a fascinating tour with which to build impetus and continue to put his stamp on the side.

As far as squad turnover, injuries have probably accelerated what was meant to be a gradual evolution between 2024 and 2027. But that only makes it all the more exciting. In no particular order, here are seven questions that the trip to Japan and New Zealand should answer.

Can Chandler Cunningham-South earn regular Test starts?

Chandler Cunningham-South is a man in a hurry. Or, rather, Borthwick has been in a hurry to thrust him into Test action – and with good reason. The 21-year-old has enormous potential. It is no exaggeration to say that he could be transformative for England.

On paper, the back five of England’s starting pack for this weekend is beautifully balanced. Maro Itoje is the lithe line-out caller alongside a brawnier lock in George Martin. At openside flanker, Sam Underhill has expanded his game and the explosive Ben Earl has repaid Borthwick’s faith. Cunningham-South completes the cohort.

Cunningham-South carries during the win over Ireland earlier this year - Getty Images

He will be asked to storm over the gain-line, hit hard in the tackle and dabble at the breakdown. The development of his line-out jumping, and whether he can become a prolific target, will be key to how quickly and convincingly Cunningham-South establishes himself. In a sense, he is attempting to do a Courtney Lawes in reverse, adding line-out prowess to carrying rather than the other way around.

The tender age of Cunningham-South, who is capable of covering No 8, means that no definitive conclusions should be drawn from the next few weeks. Yet his selection over Ethan Roots, who began the Six Nations, and seemed like something of a stop-gap, feels significant. Whichever back-row combination New Zealand field – and they have their own young thrusters like Wallace Sititi, Braydon Iose and Samipeni Finau – England will get a thorough work-out.

Go well, and Cunningham-South will give Borthwick a headache when Ollie Chessum returns because a big name could be squeezed out.

Will Maro Itoje rouse himself?

Named alongside Earl, Henry Slade and Joe Marler as one of four vice-captains for Saturday’s assignment, Itoje is evidently held in high esteem by England. They would have rested him otherwise. Perhaps the absence of both Ellis Genge – another prominent leader – and Chessum, who could have run the line-out, persuaded Borthwick to bring Itoje. Either way, the presence of Charlie Ewels on the bench against Japan allows England to bring on another set-piece coordinator. Itoje has had an exhausting year and will run over his recommended quota of minutes, but Borthwick would love for one last effort.

How does Marcus Smith’s running threat enhance England?

George Ford was exceptional against Ireland and France earlier this year, spurring England into two intrepid attacking performances after an insipid, error-strewn display at Murrayfield. As part of a balanced backline, the veteran fly-half ran the show.

Marcus Smith’s task, in conjunction with Richard Wigglesworth, is to enable England to pick up where they left off. There is existing cohesion and plenty of verve. Three Northampton Saints – Alex Mitchell, George Furbank and Tommy Freeman – bring energy and opportunism. Their synergy is particularly potent on kick-returns as they identify weak points in the defence together.

Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade have now started 10 Tests as a centre partnership. Both are familiar with Smith. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will be granted licence to fizz around breakdowns among forward carriers. Smith cannot overplay his hand – Ford was cool and clinical during the Six Nations – but needs to be himself. As much as his defence and tactical kicking will be under the microscope, his quicksilver running threat sets him apart and could allow England to play through defences.

Which props will stick around?

Dan Cole and Joe Marler are supremely tough scrummaging technicians, but Borthwick would obviously like more depth in the propping stakes. New Zealand, galvanised by the arrival of Jason Ryan as forwards coach to supplement the emergence of Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, can exert severe pressure up front.

Bevan Rodd starting over Marler in Japan, with young Fin Baxter held back, represents a huge chance for the resourceful loosehead. Alex Sanderson, his director of rugby at Sale Sharks, rates him very highly. Whether he will come to start against heavier packs is yet to be seen. At just 23, Rodd has plenty of time. Baxter, a burlier scrummager despite his younger age, maybe blooded against the All Blacks.

Bevan Rodd carries during training in Japan - Getty Images/Koki Nagahama

Tighthead, as the 37-year-old Cole trucks on, feels less secure when it comes to succession planning. Although he now boasts 38 caps, Will Stuart has not made himself a front-line starter and Joe Heyes, selected in the touring party ahead of Trevor Davison, is yet to feature in a Test under Borthwick.

Just to tack an extra onto this section because it concerns the front row, it will be worth monitoring the game-time afforded to Theo Dan or Gabriel Oghre as Jamie George’s deputy.

What defensive developments will we see?

Introduced by Felix Jones, with Slade as a vital on-field coordinator, England’s new defensive system survived a sticky start in Rome and – notwithstanding the odd lapse – looked more and more assured and disruptive. Over the next month, it will be scrutinised thoroughly. Heat, humidity and Japan’s ball movement combine for the first examination. Then the All Blacks are sure to punish misreads.

Felix Jones has implemented an aggressive blitz defence that will be thoroughly examined - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

From the personnel picked by Borthwick, breakdown scavenging appears to be a big aim. Rodd is a strong fetcher and the back-row contingent includes Cunningham-South, Tom and Ben Curry, Earl, Alex Dombrandt and Underhill. England completed seven jackal turnovers during the Six Nations, the joint-fewest in the tournament. Italy were top of the tree, with 16. Allied to Jones’ blitz, breakdown spoiling should help England snuff out attacks, win back possession more quickly and create chances in transition.

Who else can shake up the pecking order?

Tom Curry’s return could encourage another revamp of the first-choice back row. Elsewhere, Harry Randall has not only held off Jack van Poortvliet and Raffi Quirke to travel; the scurrying Bristol Bears scrum-half gets a shot in the first match-day 23 ahead of Ben Spencer. Will that commitment to speed continue in New Zealand or will Borthwick prioritise control? Tom Roebuck and Ollie Sleightholme are in the form to press their cases on the wing, while Alex Coles is a lock who can shift to blindside flanker. Borthwick is fond of those.

Harry Randall fizzes a pass away during an England training session at Pennyhill Park - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Are England winners on the road?

It is not easy to triumph in Test matches away from home and England’s line-up for Toyko, with Premiership finalists sent straight into action, emphasises the importance of beating Eddie Jones. Slipping up would be a setback, for public perception as much as anything else. On the other hand, a first win in New Zealand since 2003, regardless of how the All Blacks are in their own period of transition, would be a seismic achievement. Borthwick has prepared diligently because success will require tactical clarity, precise execution, intense graft and slices of luck along the way. An absorbing few weeks await.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.