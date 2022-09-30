Seven players to watch in Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas has a significant opportunity on Saturday.

It can quiet the outside noise and build momentum with a win against West Virginia. Steve Sarkisian’s squad will need a handful of players to step up for that to happen.

Upperclassmen who plan to depart are only guaranteed eight more scheduled opportunities, but even that doesn’t account for injury. The Texas defense figures to have multiple players ready to improve upon last week’s performance.

DeMarvion Overshown will have a chance to play a full game on Saturday after sitting for a targeting penalty. The Texas front six should have a strong performance against the West Virginia offensive line if given time to perform.

On the offensive side, a group of veteran leaders led by Roschon Johnson will want to keep all goals intact for their final season. Here are seven players to watch in this matchup.

Hudson Card

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Opportunity knocks once more for Hudson Card this week. Card played well against West Virginia last season going 10-for-16 for 123 yards and a touchdown in relief for Casey Thompson. As a supplement to his passing game, Hudson can play to his elite athleticism and trust his legs to convert first downs. The maligned signal caller has a chance to take control of this game and silence all doubters, myself included.

Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

We have seen a Texas running back end a game with a fumble before. Keontay Ingram did that in the 2020 season against TCU. Ingram followed that carry with a fumble on his first drive the following game. I expect Bijan to be more mentally prepared for success than Ingram this week. Robinson is an eternal optimist whose positivity could carry the team out of their present rut. He could have a big game on Saturday.

Jordan Whittington

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

I have to think there’s a possibility Jordan Whittington gets 15 targets or more on Saturday. If any receiver comes close to possessing Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s man-among-boys skillset, Whittington is that guy. Texas could find creative ways to get him the football on Saturday.

Jahdae Barron

Ut Vs Utsa Football Bsa 031

Jaylon Guilbeau has a chance to be a great player someday. With that said, Jahdae Barron should stay on the field Saturday. Barron is a playmaker. If he has a strong performance against the Mountaineers it could be the difference between allowing 35 points or holding West Virginia under 30 points.

D'Shawn Jamison

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for a D’Shawn Jamison pick party. Jamison introduced himself to the Big 12 conference with a multi-interception game against West Virginia in 2019. His experience should help him know when to jump short routes JT Daniels will inevitably throw.

Ryan Watts

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Watts is among the best Big 12 corners in run defense. He can make an impact in the passing game as well. If Watts can reroute receivers with physicality, the Texas defensive front should be able to get to the quarterback.

Keondre Coburn

Tim Warner/Getty Images

If you give the man some time, Keondre Coburn can get to the quarterback. T’Vondre Sweat, Alfred Collins, Barryn Sorrell and Byron Murphy certainly can as well, but Coburn has been a pleasant surprise this season. Texas can unlock his disruptive ability by simply making JT Daniels hold the ball for three seconds.

