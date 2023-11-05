The seven people who could upend the 2024 election

There is just a year left till the US presidential election, these people could be the key players

The next US election will take place in a year’s time on Nov 5, 2024.

While the vote is expected to pit Joe Biden and Donald Trump against one another in a rerun of the 2020 vote, here are seven people who could upend the election altogether.

As the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election subversion trial in Washington DC, Tanya Chutkan holds the former president’s liberty in her hands.

Of the four criminal indictments against Mr Trump, the Washington case has the most serious implications for American democracy and carries a high risk of imprisonment.

The trial is set to begin on March 4 2024, in the middle of the Republican primaries. It could see Mr Trump sent to jail for a maximum 55 years if he is convicted of four felony charges of conspiring against the right to vote and to defraud the United States, and of obstructing official proceedings.

The Hamas terror attacks against Israel on Oct 7 2023 changed everything. President Joe Biden is now overseeing the US response to a major international conflict and it is already having serious political implications at home.

He faces a drop in support from pro-Palestinian voters, a potential fight with his own party, and a major legislative and diplomatic headache to steer Israel through the crisis.

The presence of American hostages in Gaza raises the stakes even higher for Mr Biden, with the crisis posing a key test of his skills as a statesman.

Mr Biden’s son is facing criminal gun possession charges that threaten to damage his father’s election prospects.

Mr Biden Jr is accused of buying a gun while addicted to drugs, a felony, while Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to impeach the president for his alleged involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Mr Biden Sr denies all wrongdoing. But for GOP lawmakers, the case is a way of defending their party from accusations that Mr Trump is unfit to be president because of the criminal charges against him. They argue that “Crooked Joe” is as culpable as his opponent.

Another of the key figures in Mr Trump’s legal saga, Jack Smith is the federal prosecutor in charge of bringing the case against him in both the election interference case in Washington and the classified documents case in Florida.

His ability to successfully prosecute the former president – in the face of his expensive and menacing legal team – will be crucial in setting the narrative for 2024’s campaign and deciding the outcome in both cases.

So far, Mr Trump has jumped on the indictments against him as evidence that Mr Biden’s administration is running a politically motivated hit job. Only Mr Smith can prove that the evidence speaks for itself.

While the California governor has kept his presidential powder dry for now, Washington is awash with speculation that Gavin Newsom could challenge Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination if the president’s health deteriorates in the coming months.

A savvy media performer who is already building his international reputation, Mr Newsom has the vitality and camera presence that Mr Biden lacks.

Some in the Democratic Party think he is too green and as the leader of one of America’s most liberal states, could be a turn-off to swing voters.

For the time being Mr Biden is safe – but that could all change quickly in 2024.

Voters are getting jittery about the war in Ukraine and fewer than half think the US should continue sending weapons to Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

The Republicans’ main argument against the war is that it lacks measurable aims and outcomes. The slow progress of Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian defensive lines is only strengthening their case.

Ukraine’s ability to keep making gains, and satisfy voters that their taxpayer dollars have been well spent, will be one of the most important factors in 2024’s foreign policy debate.

As chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell is the man most able to bring down America’s inflation rate which stands at 3.7 per cent.

This week the Fed announced it would maintain its benchmark federal funds rate at its 22-year high of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

With Americans reporting that they feel poorer by the month, the economy is set to become one of 2024’s key battlegrounds.

With his influence on the public’s wallets, Mr Powell has the power to make or break Mr Biden’s economic record.