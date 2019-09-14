The Patriots are well represented among the first 70 of NFL's countdown of Top 100 plays. As part of the league's 100th anniversary, the NFL will count down its 100 greatest across five categories on NFL Network episodes over the next 10 weeks: Plays (Sept. 13 & Sept. 20), Games (Sept. 27 & Oct. 4), Characters (Oct. 11 & Oct. 18), Game-Changers (Oct. 25 & Nov. 1) and Teams (Nov. 8 & Nov. 15).

The list was selected by a panel of 50 voters (the same panel that votes for the NFL Awards and the All-Pro team), including our own Tom E. Curran, who listed his Top 20 plays earlier this summer, here. Voters were given a ballot of 100 plays and asked to rank 50.

Seven plays involving the Pats dot the list of plays 100-31, most will make New England fans want to hide their eyes, but all are unforgettable. Plays 30-1 will be revealed next Friday. There's likely a better batch of Patriots plays (Julian Edelman's catch in Super Bowl 51? Malcolm Butler's pick in Super Bowl 49?) in the Top 30.

Seven Patriots plays among 31-100 of NFL Top 100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston