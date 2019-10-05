Seven Patriots games among Top 30 in NFL 100 countdown

The NFL countdowns to celebrate its 100th anniversary continued Friday when the Top 30 games were revealed. It included seven Patriots games: The 2006 AFC Championship Game loss to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 21, the Snow Bowl playoff victory over the Raiders at No. 15, and Super Bowl victories in 2002 (No. 20), 2015 (No. 8), and 2017 (No. 9) and Super Bowl losses in 2008 (No. 5) and 2018 (No. 14).

In unveiling Nos. 31-100 last week, three Patriots games made the cut: Last season's AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs at No. 36, their second Super Bowl victory over the Panthers in 2004 at No. 37 and the Snowplow game in 1982 (No. 94) when the Pats got some help from a John Deere tractor to beat the Dolphins.

The No. 1 game? The Baltimore Colts' 1958 NFL Championship Game overtime victory over the New York Giants.

As with its other countdowns, the list was selected by a panel of 50 voters (the same panel that votes for the NFL Awards and the All-Pro team), including our own Tom E. Curran. Other upcoming countdowns on NFL Network: Characters (Oct. 11 & Oct. 18), Game-Changers (Oct. 25 & Nov. 1) and Teams (Nov. 8 & Nov. 15).

