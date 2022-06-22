Seven Ohio State players make Phil Steele’s All-American squads

There are preseason college football magazines, and then there are preseason college football magazines. Most everyone agrees that Phil Steele puts out the king of preseason CFB mags on a yearly basis, and that’s because the research is top-notch and it is packed full of interesting stats and tidbits you just don’t find anywhere else.

In a nod to college football getting ready to gear up, and with it Ohio State football, you can find several preseason college football magazines on newsstands and grocery stores in your neighborhood right now. That includes the venerable Phil Steele page-turner.

We always check in with Steele to see what he says about Ohio State, and we’re doing the same this year. Our first stop is to look and see how many Buckeyes he has on his All-American teams. As fate would have it, with so many dynamic players back on this year’s Buckeye squad, Steele has a whopping seven players littered across his four All-American squads.

And yeah, we’re here to break it down for you. Here are all seven Ohio State players that got a mention in Phil Steele’s All-American teams for the 2022 college football season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

First-team offense

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Line

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

First-team offense

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

Second-team offense

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

Second-team offense

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

Third-team defense

Noah Ruggles, Placekicker

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

Third-team special teams

Ronnie Hickman, Defensive Back

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Spot on Phil Steele’s All-American team

Fourth-team defense

